advertisement

City Councilor David Ryu and other Los Angeles lawmakers called for action against hate crimes on Wednesday, January 22. The same day a LAPD report revealed a 10.3% increase in such crimes from 2018 to 2019.

LAPD officials reported at a public security committee meeting that 322 hate crimes were reported in 2019, compared to 292 in 2018. Since 2016, L.A. has concluded that hate crimes reported have increased by 40%.

advertisement

Jewish residents were hardest hit. The number of incidents increased from 43 to 69. Not far behind, however, was the crime against the Muslim community – 68 hate crimes – which was the biggest year-on-year increase at 150%.

According to official reports, 68 hate crimes were committed against African Americans and 53 against gay men. The data also showed a 23.5% increase over Transgender Angelenos.

On Tuesday, city councilor Ryu tabled a resolution calling on the city to ask the FBI to set up an anti-Semitism investigation group and sent a solidarity letter to the Jewish community, signed by 20 organizations of the Asian-American and South Pacific islanders.

Ryu represents District 4, a sprawling region of the city including Sherman Oaks, Hollywood and Silverlake. He is running for re-election on March 3.

“This coalition is designed to let the perpetrators know that the more than one and a half million AAPI (Asian-American and Pacific Islanders) Angelenos will help fight our Jewish neighbors’ attacks,” the letter writes, referring to violent anti-Semitic crimes such as the Hanukkah stabbing in New Jersey.

Ryu and other members of the Public Security Committee also voted to instruct the LAPD to report on the feasibility of a city-wide communication tool that serves as a single point of contact for reporting and coordinating responses to hate crimes and exchanging prevention strategies.

An earlier series of recommendations instructed the LAPD to report an increased level of security in locations that are potentially vulnerable to hate crime, including religious, cultural, ethnic, and LGBTQ institutions.

advertisement