Los Angeles County voters will have to make some important decisions on March 3rd: everything from city council seats to choosing the state for the Democratic presidential candidate will have to be decided.

Even the state’s influence at the national level could change now that the California elections are on Super Tuesday.

But personal voters will also notice another change: voting will be easier for the most part than ever. At least the officials tried to do that.

A new touchscreen device replaces the old InkaVote system, which was essentially a paper choice. The new technology offers the possibility to display the ballot in 13 different languages ​​- which is crucial in view of the different population of the district – and to adjust the text size and contrast. It also offers the option of using an audio headset and a control panel for the visually impaired.

Along with the new devices, L.A. County has switched from polling stations to polling stations where every voter, regardless of address, can vote. There will also be an 11-day voting window that starts on February 22nd and ends on election day – and spans two weekends.

Although the move from polling stations to polling stations will reduce the number of locations from more than 4,000 to around 1,000 across the entire county – and voting may be more inconvenient for those who need to travel further – supporters believe that the overhaul overall success will be net positive for voters.

“If you visit your aunt in Pasadena and decide to choose, you can,” said Long Beach town clerk Monique De La Garza. “You enter your name and you get the Long Beach ballot that you should get. It’s all over the county.”

To address some of the potential inconveniences, the county used measures such as the number of vehicle owners, transit access, traffic, number of voters by email, and number of voters with disabilities by census to determine where the new electoral centers would be located.

With regard to the new electronic voting system, California’s Secretary of State Alex Padilla certified the technology earlier this month. The system, called Voting Solutions for All 2.0, is the first publicly developed voting system to be certified for use in the nation, Padilla said.

The project started in 2009 and included contributions from election workers, voters and groups representing marginalized groups. A consultative committee for the new system consisted of representatives from the Voters’ League, Disability Rights California, Common Cause California, the County Democratic Party, the State Republican Party and the clerks of Long Beach, Carson, Norwalk, Glendale and West Hollywood and Los Angeles.

“VSAP is a big step forward in modernizing the Los Angeles County elections, which housed some of the state’s oldest voting machines,” said a Padilla statement. “Upgrading to a modern system will improve the long-term reliability and security of elections in America’s largest county.”

Registrar-Recorder / County Clerk Dean Logan, for his part, said the new system was a “significant advance” for voters.

But the technology is not without critics.

Beverly Hills sued L.A. County last week, alleging that the system – which only shows four candidates on the screen at one time – violates the first and 14th amendment rights of voters whose preferred candidates do not appear on the first screen.

The lawsuit, filed on January 22, cited previous court cases calling for a change in election patterns to prevent a proven benefit for candidates whose names appear first.

“We are deeply concerned that the new VSAP system will disenfranchise voters,” said Laurence Wiener, prosecutor in Beverly Hills. “All candidates should be presented to voters in a fair and transparent manner. Because the system is currently designed, a voter may not notice that he is bypassing additional candidates. We believe that this problem can be solved easily. “

In the complaint, the judge is asked to prevent LA County’s use of the system unless it can be changed to prevent voters from switching to the next race until they have reached the end of the candidate list ,

A spokesman for the Registrar-Recorder / County Clerk office said the agency would not comment on pending litigation.

Padilla, however, seemed unaffected by the lawsuit; Beverly Hills’ specific concerns were not mentioned in his certification, although he said that his approval stamp depends on whether LA County checks the “more” button within five months that voters must press to get all candidates in a race to see.

Other required conditions Padilla focused on the frequency of congestion and system mis-entry, the security of the ballot box and the USB access of the devices.

The head of state of the election said L.A. County must improve the jam and paper jam rate from currently .0096% to the state standard of .002%. He also said that ballot boxes should contain tamper-evident adhesive seals in addition to the serial bindings already used, and that election administrators should use physical USB port covers with the same tamper-evident seals.

While Padilla seemed convinced of the technology and security measures L.A. County had taken, he also said that all polling stations must offer blank ballot papers for those who prefer to vote manually.

There are demonstration centers for the new personal voting systems across Los Angeles County. For hours and places: LAVote.net/DemoCenters.

