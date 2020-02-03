advertisement

NEW YORK – Kyrie Irving will be absent for at least a week with a sprained mid-ligament in her right knee.

The Brooklyn Nets star had an MRI scan on Sunday that confirmed the team’s diagnosis after being injured in Washington on Saturday.

Irving was injured in the fourth quarter of a 113: 107 loss when he and Wizards guard Bradley Beal got tangled in the fight for a loose ball and Irving’s knee twisted as he landed on the pitch. He stayed down a few minutes before remaining in the jump ball game – in which he hadn’t jumped – and then left the field and went into the locker room.

Irving had his highest-scoring game of the season last night, scoring 54 points in the win over Chicago.

The networks said Irving would be reassessed in a week. He will miss at least one home game against Phoenix and Golden State – whose point guard D’Angelo Russell he replaced on the Nets – and a game in Toronto.

Irving had missed 26 games with a right shoulder injury in his first season in Brooklyn. He also sat down after returning with tight leg muscles, and didn’t play last Sunday after learning about Kobe Bryant’s death as he was preparing for the New York Knicks.

