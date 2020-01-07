advertisement

Kyrie Irving said the right shoulder injury that interrupted his Brooklyn Nets debut may need surgery, but he still hopes to avoid this.

Irving, who hasn’t played an NBA game since November 14, told reporters on Saturday that he was given a cortisone injection on December 24 to help him recover. However, the effects can be different.

“Either you continue to receive cortisone shots that are obviously affecting your muscle health, or you are having arthroscopic surgery,” he said.

“For me it’s all about going back there after the right amount of rehab, the right amount of rest and relaxation, seeing what we can do for the rest of the season, and reassessing it after a few months. “

Irving said the possibility of surgery before the end of the season “definitely” occurred to him.

“But I felt that the next step in development was to get the cortisone and see how it reacted, and then go on from there.

“I will continue the rehabilitation process and try to get out of there with the boys.”

Irving said he first had shoulder pain in a game against the New Orleans Pelicans on November 4.

He spoke to the medical team staff and started a regime of physiotherapy, ice and shoulder taping.

However, the pain persisted and worsened after the game on November 14th, and Irving was diagnosed with a shoulder injury.

“It’s really disheartening when you know you cut your tail and your shoulder shoots off a bit,” said Irving, who said he had consulted several shoulder specialists.

Although it’s frustrating, Irving said he was “in a better place now”.

“You know, just go ahead and see where we end up in the next few weeks.”

