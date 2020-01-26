advertisement

DETROIT – Kyrie Irving took command and shot on a series of punches and even on a backboard that just stood in his way.

Irving scored 17 of his 45 points in the third quarter to overcome a double-digit deficit, and the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Detroit Pistons 121-111 in extra time on Saturday night.

advertisement

“It was time,” said Irving.

The six-time All-Star played his sixth game after an absence of 26 games due to an injury to the right shoulder, which he treated shortly after his sensational performance.

At one point during Irving’s split after half-time, he shot a floater over 6-foot-11 Andre Drummond and the backboard from the baseline.

“It was just the execution that counted, and Kyrie had an out of body experience,” said Drummond. “If he shoots such shots, it’s pretty difficult to do anything against him.”

Irving made free throws at the start of extra time to put the nets in the lead, and his assists helped them end a five-game losing streak.

“The way we fought is great for us,” said Spencer Dinwiddie, the guardian of the networks.

The Nets went 106-104 minutes before the end with a 38.4 second lead when Drummond was asked to goalkeeper. Derrick Rose had a casual turnover with the subsequent possession of the ball and made up for it with a draw of 1.9 seconds.

Irving missed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer and sent it into the extension.

“We worked really hard, but there were a few possessions at the end of the regulation,” said Detroit coach Dwane Casey. “I thought we were running out of gas in the overtime.”

The Nets and Pistons are among many teams under 500 in the Eastern Conference who are likely to fight for the last two spots in the playoffs.

Brooklyn’s Jarrett Allen ended up with 20 points and 15 rebounds, and Joe Harris scored 16 points. Nicolas Claxton had 10 points and Dinwiddie added 10 points from the bank.

Rose had 27 points for Detroit and scored more than 20 points for the 12th consecutive game to extend his career high.

Drummond had a double-double in the first quarter and ended with 20 points and 21 rebounds. He has an NBA high 8 game with 20 or more points and 40 rebounds in his career, making Bob Lanier’s franchise record.

It was an impressive feat after missing two dental surgery games.

“It’s been a tough week,” said Drummond. “I now have a wrong tooth and I still have a lot of (dental) work ahead of me.

Drummond had 11 points and 10 rebounds in the first quarter, which ended in a lead of 26-25.

Irving dominated in the third quarter with eight points in a row and a total of 12 points in 2:02.

“Kyrie set the tone in the first two halves of the second half, he went to the rim, got fouled and got a layup,” said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. “It eased the defense.”

Irving’s chance of hitting gave the Nets an 80:77 lead over the fourth quarter.

“It definitely got our team going,” said Dinwiddie. “He really went into gear and basically said we won’t lose the game.”

TIP-INS

Nets: Garrett Temple advanced to the grid and ended Dinwiddie’s series of 32 starts in a row. The train provides Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert to provide scores off the bench. … DeAndre Jordan (finger) missed a fourth game in a row and is there every day. … Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot signed a second 10-day contract.

Butt: Bruce Brown (illness) returned after missing the first two games. … Reggie Jackson (back) was sitting outside as planned. It was not released for back-to-back games. … Drummond scored 25 points on November 2 to help Detroit beat Nets 113-109. The two teams will meet in Brooklyn on Wednesday evening.

NEXT

Nets: In New York on Sunday evening.

Pistons: hosts Cleveland on Monday evening.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement