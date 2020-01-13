advertisement

NEW YORK – Kyrie Irving hadn’t played in two months and all he did when he returned was to do 10 of 11 shots on the best shooting night of his career.

He knows that it won’t always be that easy.

“I mean I’m not going to shoot 10 for 11,” he said with a laugh. “I hope I can shoot 10 for 11 every night.”

The Brooklyn Nets will take whatever they can after seeing how much healthy irving means to them.

The Point Guard scored 21 points in 20 minutes on his return from an injured right shoulder and led the Nets to a 108-86 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

Irving scored 90.9% of his goals after missing 26 games with one impact. The shoulder looked good and his grip looked as good as ever as he strolled through a hopeless Atlanta defense.

Inspired by his return, which was not in sight a week ago, the Nets led the way with 39 points and won their second goal after falling seven times in a row.

“We had some confidence tonight that we were missing during this series,” said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. “So great, great timing to have him back.”

Cam Reddish scored 20 points for the Hawks, who played without Star Guard Trae Young due to a left thigh injury and lost their fourth street.

The Nets made it so easy that their fans didn’t have to worry about the scoreboard when they ran after Vince Carters two 3-point players in the fourth quarter. The 42-year-old former Nets star ended his last race against the franchise with eight points.

“It’s just great to go back here and get some of the other stops I’ve played for and a standing O one last time,” said Carter.

Irving had shoulder pain at the start of the season and was eliminated from the lineup after a game in Denver on November 14th. The Nets held their ground for a while without him, largely thanks to Spencer Dinwiddie’s strong game, which has stalled lately, especially during the crunch period.

Irving received a cortisone shot on December 24 and returned for training this week in time for his sister’s birthday.

“It is not a real surprise for me,” said Irving of his performance. “I have invested the work and when I do I have the feeling that the results will come.”

He started alongside Dinwiddie to share the playmaker’s duties and scored most of his hits near the basket, making him the only 3-pointer he tried. The Nets led by 70-46 points at half-time before striking 5 to 5 for 10 points in a breathtaking six-minute round of the third quarter.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Coach Lloyd Pierce said Young had been treated in Washington, where the Hawks trained on Saturday and were still in pain on Sunday. Brandon Goodwin started in his place.

Networks: Brooklyn has won the last eight meetings. This is only half of the longest winning streak in the series since Atlanta won 16 times in 1986-89. … Brooklyn’s biggest advantage so far this season was 26 points against Philadelphia on December 15th.

CHEERING CARTER

Carter got a nice ovation when he checked in and a loud one when he checked out. He spent 4 1/2 seasons with the franchise when it was in New Jersey and is third on the Nets rating list. His old team was a bit premature when the Hawks played a tribute video for Carter here last year, though he had no idea he was going to retire. In the end, he came back and was the first player to play 22 NBA seasons.

Irving grew up in New Jersey as a fan of Carter and the Nets and said he had Carter’s jersey in his pocket.

“It was a child’s dream to see Vince Carter and Jason Kidd play, but especially Vince Carter. He did some amazing things,” said Irving. “It was incredible to watch as a child. I don’t want to take for granted how very much he gave up his life to sacrifice his time with his family and friends and to play basketball for so long. “

FAN FAVORITES

Young and Irving are the leading voters of the Eastern Conference after the fan vote for the NBA All-Star Game took place for the second time. Young received a total of 1,389,628 votes on Thursday, Irving 1,351,997.

STATEMENT SHIRT

The nets were warmed up in shirts labeled “No Place for Hate”. The shirts were designed in collaboration with the Anti-Defamation League after a series of anti-Semitic attacks in Brooklyn in recent months.

NEXT

Hawks: Host Phoenix on Tuesday.

Networks: host Utah on Tuesday.

