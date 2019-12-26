advertisement

Kylie Minogue encourages the British to go down under in the new Tourism Australia campaign

Kylie Minogue revived her neighbor character in an advertisement for Tourism Australia more than 30 years later to encourage the British to go down under.

The $ 15 million campaign titled “Matesong” celebrates the deep and longstanding bond between our two nations.

The 51-year-old singer, who had a long break in soap between 1986 and 1988, is dressed in mechanical overalls and rolls out of character under a car.

She begins by giving the queen a false speech and points to Brexit by saying “this year has been tough and confusing”.

Minogue then asks the British to travel to their home country and explain, “All of Australia loves you and we will never judge you”.

Phillipa Harrison, managing director of Tourism Australia, told Sky News, Kylie Minogue “embodies what we are trying to sell to the UK”, which shows how Australia is a “warm and welcoming nation”.

“The great thing about the British is that they travel further into the country and really spread the economic benefits of tourism outside the big gates,” she said.

The campaign also includes famous Australians such as comedian Adam Hills, cricketer Shane Warne, world tennis player Ashleigh Barty and Olympic swimmer Ian Thorpe.

