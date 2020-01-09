advertisement

Kylie Jenner has a purpose for the beginning of the year: cleaning her closet. But of course, as their followers had imagined, the little ones Kardashian is not that she has a very common closet.

But on the contrary. There are thousands of items of clothing and accessories that the billionaire collects in his closets. Maybe that’s why she decided to adopt the word “new year, new clothes”.

However, as is common when these things are done, it seems that Kylie saved a dress that made it particularly graceful. A small model who naturally wanted to share with her followers.

The model by Kylie Jenner

Among other things, because it is not very conventional. As is common with Kim Kardashian’s little sister, the design that Jenner teaches us is one of those that leaves very, very little to the imagination.

And there is no better way to boast of Tipazo than of a very narrow model, in which the majority is full of holes. Holes in which what’s underneath is intuitive. And of course, as expected, the release has Petado.

Everything the Americans should see to show curves is usually a reason for success in their networks. This release has already collected more than 5 million likes in less than 12 hours.

