Kylie Jenner is will conclude the year as consecrated Influencer on Instagram, The youngest of the Kardashian has grown like foam lately and is currently the third most common woman on the social network.

Until a few days ago Kylie was in fourth place but recently she just outperformed her sister Kim Kardashian himself, Accumulate over 15,000 More pendant at the time of writing these lines and go up. While Kim to hum 155.53 Million, Jenner is at 155.48,

In fact, we warned ElDesmarque a few weeks ago Kim had to be careful as this could happen. And that he had the enemy in his own house. And apparently we weren’t wrong.

Kylie Jenner, the third most common woman on Instagram

Now Kylie aims Selena Gomez, what has 164 million fans, and Ariana Grande, the woman with whom the social network follows most 170 million fans, We’ll see if it reaches them in the coming months.

An achievement that Jenner has achieved thanks to various factors. For example, because its cosmetic brand is one of the most valued and consumed worldwide. The model has reached a good empire in the world of beauty products. But that’s not all.

The boldness seen in the photos Instagram, where he normally poses with light and suggestive models, amazes more and more internet users every day. Because in addition to posing, you have to do it in style, and Kylie has a lot of it.

Kylie Jenner shows her new size

However, it is not necessary to view more of the account so that your photos go viral in a few minutes. And does every picture or video circulate to all corners of the world at the speed of light?

It is enough for them celebrity Posing in front of the mirror and showing the new size of her hair like in the picture we show below so that her followers let her run like wildfire on the net.

