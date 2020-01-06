advertisement

After shocking everyone her disrespectful New Year’s pose that shows a lot more for the abundance of tequila, Kylie Jenner seems determined to completely paralyze the heart of their millions of followers.

Apparently the millionaire took the saying “New year, new look” very serious to show off with a long yellow wig and the one that could be the tightest dress ever, in which a second skin seemed to have fitted and reptile.

The same celebrity has been described as ‘Delicious’, with which many agree, confirm this in the comments and send the publication over 5 million likes in just a few hours.

With her caption, the Kardashian-Jenner clan Member seems to refer to her friend’s new song Justin Bieber, Who is back in the music scene and whose wife also commented on Kylie’s photo.

