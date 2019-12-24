advertisement

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has spoken of trying to sign Barcelona captain Lionel Messi.

Messi grabbed the European Golden Boot last season for the sixth time in his career after scoring 36 goals in 34 appearances for Barcelona.

The Barcelona captain beat Mbappe to the prize, as the Frenchman came in second with 33 goals for the Ligue 1 champions.

Here’s how it felt to win the World Cup:

“(At the end of last season) Instead of putting my head under the covers and waiting calmly for the end of the season, I was trying to get some rest myself. I saw that maybe I could get the title of best scorer in Europe … But in front of me, it was Messi.

“I would score twice on the weekend, he would go and score three; I would score three, he would score four! It was so crazy that I spoke to Ousmane (Dembélé) about it. ‘This is madness! Are you doing it on purpose? ‘He replied to me,’ Of course you’re looking at you! ‘

I said to myself, “Ah, not bad, Messi is watching me …” It’s nice to see such a player not looking at you. “

Source | France Football

Mbappe and Messi have both been on fire again this season for their club. The Frenchman has 11 goals in 12 league appearances for PSG in 2019-20, while Messi has 13 of 13.

