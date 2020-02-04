advertisement

PSG star Kylian Mbappe has sent a message of support to Ousmane Dembele following news of the recent return of the Barcelona star’s injury.

The Spanish champions confirmed on Tuesday that the French striker has suffered a “complete progimal tear of the hamstring in his right thigh” and is currently considering treatment options.

Mbappe went on social media to offer his support for his friend France after another blow of injury.

He wrote: “My brother, I know that it must be too much for you to become impatient, but you must stay strong in spite of everything. Sure it’s easier said than done, but I’ll always be there to support you and I know you’ll come back to amaze us. “

Mon frère,

Je sais que pour toi cha doit faire beaucoup et que cha devient insoutenable, mais il faut que tu restes fort malgré tout.

– Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) February 4, 2020

Barcelona have yet to confirm how long Dembele will miss, but there is a real fear that his season may end because of his latest problem,

