advertisement

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs and Andy Reid for the great 2019 season, which culminated in the Lombardi Trophy survey on Sunday evening.

As Coach Reid, as head coach who won the Super Bowl, is breaking new ground, I am also breaking new ground. This is my very first article as a full time fantasy analyst here at FantasyPros! When I join the team, I will be involved alongside Mike Tagliere, Bobby Sylvester and Dan Harris to give you the best tips on fantasy soccer all year round. I am just as humble and excited to work with a great team here.

For those who are not familiar with my work, I have spent the past nine months as part of the writing team at The Fantasy Footballers. I mainly deal with fantasy football from the dynasty’s perspective. and I will bring this expertise to the FantasyPros team here. While Dynasty is my specialty in the world of fantasy football, I have spent some time dealing with seasonal content in addition to the NFL draft, and will continue to do so full-time.

advertisement

After all that, it’s time to close the book on the 2019 NFL season and look forward to 2020. And what better way to start than looking at my 2020 fantasy rankings that are much too early?

advertisement