advertisement

We are now in the season when all NFL attention is focused on the 2020 draft. Rumors are circulating and there are tons of hot takes on Twitter.

It’s officially draft season, which means it’s time to release an NFL mock draft. For those who are not familiar with my work, I mainly focus on the NFL Draft and Dynasty Fantasy Football. Up until this point in the off-season, I have seen over 300 film games about these prospects and I only scratched the surface. It’s a grind, but if you enjoy it so much, it won’t work.

After all, it’s time for my first NFL mock draft of the year.

advertisement

Practice fast mock drafts with our free mock draft simulator >>

ROUND ONE

1.Cincinnati Bengals – Joe Burrow (QB – LSU)

This is not a difficult choice. Joe Burrow wiped out college football this year and then won the Heisman Trophy and National Championship. It is an incredibly intelligent and precise QB that can be found in your pocket. Although he doesn’t have an elite arm, he makes up for it in so many other categories. Burrow will be a Cincinnati Bengal for a very long time.

2. Washington – Chase Young (EDGE – State of Ohio)

Chase Young is a monster from the edge. He has given CFB OTs nightmares throughout the season and will do the same to NFL OTs very soon. While Washington has little need for EDGE, especially after moving to a 4-3 defense, Young is the best player on the board. If Washington doesn’t go EDGE here, watch out for an OT or that you might be exchanging for the King’s ransom from this point.

3. Detroit Lions – Derrick Brown (IDL – Auburn)

When choosing the Detroit Lions, keep the following in mind: You must win now. Matt Patricia will be out next season if the Lions aren’t doing a serious run, which means they need a strong player here. Choosing a development perspective does not work if you are not there to see how it develops. Derrick Brown is about as strong a player influence as you can find in this draft, especially for the Lions program. The Lions suffered constant ground injuries last year, and Brown specialized in stopping the run. He is a mammoth of a 318 pound man and has enough in the lower half to require several people to move him. However, Brown has also seen some internal passport increases. A’Shawn Robinson becomes a free agent who leaves an opening here at the iDL location. Brown can slide right in and, along with Damon Harrison, can help solidify this interior front.

4. New York Giants – Mekhi Becton (OT – Louisville)

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah recently shocked the design world when he ranked the little-known potential customer Mekhi Becton 4th in the overall design. I was stunned until I inserted Becton’s tape. He belongs here. Becton is a tall person, but he moves better than I do. (I will not go into this fact … continue!)

Becton is supple, long and powerful, which gives it an advantage on almost every EDGE rusher in the NFL. Dave Gettleman loves building through the trenches, and the Giants need a solid RT (or even an upgrade from Nate Solder at LT), and Becton would give them that straight out of the gate.

5. Miami Dolphins – Tua Tagovailoa (QB – Alabama)

Tua is all about his health. If he’s healthy, he’ll compete against Joe Burrow at QB1 in this design class. He has had an operation. He rolls a defense with his accuracy, touch and anticipation, but health drops him to 5th place overall. The Miami Dolphins are in a long-term rebuild and don’t want to fight for a Super Bowl next season. You can afford to bring Tua here, let him rest an entire season, and put Ryan Fitzpatrick on the line for another year. The benefit of a healthy Tua is too big to pass here for the Miami Dolphins, and I would be shocked at this point if they went in a different direction.

6. Los Angeles Chargers – Tristan Wirfs (OT – Iowa)

The chargers are moving in a new direction, with QB, Philip Rivers, not starting over a long period of time. While the chargers might be dealing with QB, there is one that I don’t currently like well enough to draft here. Therefore, the Chargers can plan to improve the QB position in Free Agency (Hello, Cam Newton?) And focus on eliminating a weak point in their team: the OL. Tristan Wirfs is a very well trained OT expert who has a great hand technique from Iowa. Although he doesn’t have elite athletics for his size, he moves well enough and is characterized by a solid base. Even if he is off his mark, he will quickly reset and recover to give his QB time to get the ball out. Wirfs also offers versatility as its best position may be at Guard. For the chargers you have to get the best 5 offensive lineman on the field. Wirfs gives them this versatility and addresses an early need for this team.

7. Carolina Panthers – Isaiah Simmons (LB – Clemson)

The Carolina Panthers are cleaning the house and will be an almost unrecognizable team in 2020. In particular, the resignation of Luke Kuechly presents this team with a difficult task and they must do their best to fill the void that his absence will have in this defense. Isaiah Simmons is currently my number 3 on my NFL Big Board. He is a crazy athlete who can line up anywhere on the field. If you look at Clemson Tape, you will see how Simmons positions itself everywhere, from middle linebackers to slot corners and free safety. Defense coordinator Phil Snow will drool to get his hands on Simmons and put him on his defense. The Panthers need a strong player to build this new team … Simmons is their type.

8. Cardinals of Arizona – Jedrick Wills (OT – Alabama)

The Arizona Cardinals showed enough success in the second half of 2019 to inspire the fans. However, if they want to make significant progress, they have to support their foul line of attack. Although the cardinals are on the rise with many mock designs, I believe that later in this design they can find an effective player if they want … at the moment it’s about adding talent that can help protect Kyler Murray. Jedrick Wills is as solid as they come. If there weren’t guys like Becton or Wirfs, Wills would be much better than number 8 overall and the Cardinals are extremely grateful to bring him here. Wills is quick, intelligent and constantly tries to keep his shoulders straight to the defender. It is technically solid, but still has room to grow. Wills fits together perfectly here in Arizona, and the Cardinals form a valuable building block for the revision of their offensive line.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars – Jeff Okudah (CB – State of Ohio)

The Jacksonville Jaguars swapped Jalen Ramsey in the off-season … but somehow still away from the NFL draft with a first-class CB in 9th place overall. Okudah is as fluid and fluid as a CB perspective when you leave college, and it quickly becomes a household name in the NFL. The jaguars have to replace Ramsey to include talented players in this defense and hopefully to return to what they were a few years ago. Okudah is the first step there.

10. Cleveland Browns – Andrew Thomas (OT – Georgia)

The Browns fell apart last season and we are now seeing another HC / GM combination in Cleveland. However, the first task for this team is to re-equip this offensive line. Baker Mayfield simply didn’t trust the guys who had banned him last year and this led to many early bailouts where the games were out of schedule. Andrew Thomas isn’t the top player some people initially identified him for, but he’s still a damn good soccer player. The Browns are “reaching” a bit here to ensure they get the latest offensive tackles while making sure that Mayfield 2020 is in their pockets.

11.New York Jets – Jerry Jeudy (WR – Alabama)

Joe Douglas is angry at this point. The jets have a blatant need for OT, but the Browns have just caught the last viable option in the design at this point. The jets are forced to look at their big board again, and there is one name that clearly makes the rest of it here: Jerry Jeudy. Jeudy is a very broad recipient and specializes in creating separation. Its route is clear and clean, and its exit from the crowds is special. Since Robby Anderson is most likely leaving the free agency, the Jets must do everything possible to surround Sam Darnold with pieces. Adding a bonafide WR1 instead of reaching for another position of necessity is the right call for the jets here.

12.Las Vegas Raiders – Kristian Fulton (CB – LSU)

The Oakland Raiders … wait, no. The Las Vegas Raiders need help at all levels of defense. While they have put some defensive performance this year, they need to build the back half of their unit and Mike Mayock will absolutely fall in love with Kristian Fulton’s game. Fulton is a strong man in cover who loves to get involved and push to the limit. He is quick and will be an instant improvement over the other players he currently has on the list. Fulton will also bring an attitude to championship to the team that certainly can’t hurt. The Raiders have different needs, but they will try to address them with their other tips. Fulton is too good to pass here.

13. Indianapolis Colts – CeeDee Lamb (WR – Oklahoma)

Jacoby Brissett didn’t seem to be the long-term answer for the Colts in 2019. However, we have to keep in mind who he threw most of the year to. T.Y. Hilton was in and out of the lineup, rookie Parris Campbell barely played, and Zach Pascal led the team by getting yards. I am in the warehouse where Brissett believes it will take another year to surround him with quality weapons instead of designing a QB in round one. The Colts do just that by choosing CeeDee Lamb. Lamb is a receiver style with incredible hands and a wide catch radius. He’s got enough pace to break away from the defenders, but I don’t think this will be his calling card in the NFL. With the presence of Hilton and Campbell who have more than enough speed, Lamb is a perfect compliment to round off this reception trio.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – K’Lavon Chaisson (EDGE – LSU)

The Buccaneers found something amazing with Shaquill Barrett last season, but they need to further improve this defense under Todd Bowles. Jason Pierre-Paul is UFA and at that time also 31 years old. If the Bucs bring him back, there will be a short-term contract. You have to plan for the future of the position and K’Lavon Chaisson will answer for you. Chaisson is a long and slim speed machine that deviates from the edge. He is fast, nervous and can make a good contribution even while the game is running. While he can do the best to rush passers-by, he also has the ability to fluently return to cover, which is perfect for Bowles’ 3-4 defense. Opposing QBs just won’t know who’s on the edge … will it be Barrett or Chaisson? This possibility should upset Bucs fans.

15. Denver Broncos – Javon Kinlaw (IDL – South Carolina)

The Denver Broncos currently have a lot of unanswered questions on iDL (Interior Defensive Line). Shelby Harris and Derek Wolfe are both currently UFA and Fangio’s defenders who need internal pressure to open up the situation for Von Miller and Bradley Chubb from the edges. Javon Kinlaw is just the ticket … I think Kinlaw is the best fit for a 4: 3 defense, but he will still slip in perfectly. Kinlaw is at his best when he passes the passer-by, and he still has plenty of room to grow in this area. Although he doesn’t have the solid base, which means that he occasionally moves backwards during the game, he’s a perfect compliment to Chubb and Miller from the outside.

16. Atlanta Falcons – A.J. Epenesa (EDGE – Iowa)

The Atlanta Falcons have already announced that they will move from Vic Beasley to the Free Agency, creating a void in this defense on the EDGE position. With a 4-3 defense, the Falcons need someone who can make a big contribution to both running and passing. AJ Epenesa fits this defense perfectly and immediately brings an attitude and mindset into this line of defense that must maximize the potential. Epenesa has been a terrorist attack for offensive Lineman in the Big Ten for the past two years and he plans to do so immediately at the NFL level. The hawks need help with defense … Epenesa is a good place to start.

17. Dallas Cowboys – Trevon Diggs (CB – Alabama)

There’s a lot of talk this season about the cowboys trying to resign both Amari Cooper and Dak Prescott. The cowboys also have to think about resigning Byron Jones. The likely scenario is that the cowboys can’t all resign and Jones is the one who has to go. In this case, the cowboys have to act quickly to replace him, and Trevon Diggs waits with open arms. Diggs, a converted WR that has only played the position for two years, has an extremely high upper limit at the next level. It is long, strong and can easily cover the larger receivers that the NFC East has to offer. Jones leaves the Free Agency and gets paid well, but the cowboys can turn to the design and find a competent replacement that fits their salary restrictions.

Miami Dolphins – Henry Ruggs III. (WR – Alabama)

The Miami Dolphins grabbed Tua Tagavailoa with her first choice and turned right here to return to Alabama for the second choice. If Henry Ruggs does a 4.2-meter run of 40, he can’t last that long in the NFL draft. Although Ruggs is known for his speed, he is not another clone of John Ross. Ruggs is still raw, but it shows that the tools at the next level are a dynamic recipient. He is fluid in and out of breaks, hard as nails and has great hands. For Miami, playmakers and talents need to be added at all levels of the field. Ruggs is a strong newbie who threatens to bring something into the house, but he also has enough room to develop and continue to grow. This is a home run selection for the Dolphins in 18th place… a new pair with Tua is just the cherry on top.

19.Las Vegas Raiders – Justin Herbert (QB – Oregon)

Disclaimer, I’m not a big Justin Herbert fan. While he is huge for the position, is a great athlete and has a rocket arm, he struggles with the more subtle nuances of the position. His mechanics can be sporadic, he has difficulty working through his readings quickly and rarely throws anticipation. It mainly waits for its receivers to be fully open before releasing the ball. There could be mitigating factors for all of these negatives, but I also see why NFL teams are reportedly very high on him. A head coach like Jon Gruden will try to get him into the building and see if he can compensate for the kinks and bring Herbert to the level that we saw in his tape against Stanford in 2018. Level Play is there, but it exists Risk of never getting it out of him in the NFL. That’s why Herbert comes here in this mockery, but why the Raiders are ready to play here with their additional first round and pull the trigger.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars – Patrick Queen (LB – LSU)

At the time of writing, we don’t know if Telvin Smith will ever play football again. Dave Caldwell and Doug Marrone have to assume that he won’t be back at this point. Therefore linebacker for the jaguars with their additional selection for the first round becomes an urgent need. Myles Jack and Quincy Williams are currently the only players under contract for 2020. Patrick Queen intervenes and puts Jack in the middle of the field. Queen is a fast and smart linebacker who is still learning the nuances of the position. However, he is instinctive and has all the tools to become a great starter in the NFL. Queen works best in space, so it fits perfectly when the big boys Jacksonville plays are in front. Calais Campbell, Taven Bryan and Marcell Dareus (if he is back) can occupy multiple blockers, allowing Jack and Queen to roam and play freely. This is a set of cards that I would like to have available as a defense coordinator. (I’ve been here all week.)

21. Philadelphia Eagles – CJ Henderson (CB – Florida)

The Philadelphia Eagles desperately need good cover corners. CJ Henderson is the best that is still on the board. As simple as that.

22. Buffalo Bills – Tee Higgins (WR – Clemson)

The Buffalo Bills are building something up with this offense, but they still urgently need WR help. In particular, they need a size at the position. John Brown and Cole Beasley are both under 5 and have worked out their special roles on the offensive. The calculations require a recipient with a large body who can work on the middle levels of the field and also pose a danger to the red zone. Higgins is a dream for Buffalo with its catch radius but also its speed. Higgins is an underestimated athlete at 6’4 / 210 and I expect him to do well in the NFL Combine. The bills don’t need another Kelvin Benjamin, but they need someone of size who can walk and help Josh Allen stretch the field. With Higgins’ speed, ball traceability, and competitive fishing options, this selection makes too much sense not to be repeated in this offseason.

23. New England Patriots – Jake Fromm (QB – Georgia)

Let’s go crazy for a minute, assuming that the New England Patriots without Tom Brady will go to 2020 at QB. In this case, the patriots are wise enough to know that they need a high level of QB to continue their success. While Bill Belichick can take Castaways and turn them into something special on the defensive side of the ball, the QB position requires an extremely intelligent and fast processor to maintain the pattern that the patriots have been through for so long. Jake Fromm fits this bill. Fromm isn’t the perfect choice for every NFL team, but for an offensive that involves diagnosing a defensive line, getting the right result, and getting the ball out quickly, Fromm is the perfect choice. He is a high-IQ player and an incredible leader. For the patriots, they want to make sure they don’t fall off a cliff when Brady leaves … Fromm would be more than an adequate substitute, and putting him in 23rd place overall seems unfair.

24. The Saints of New Orleans – Justin Jefferson (WR – LSU)

When I saw Justin Jefferson’s tape at the beginning of January, I wrote down the sentence “He is a separation artist”. This guy is good. It is open in almost every game and there is no match with the slot in linebackers or collateral. He is a good size for the 6’3 position, but moves like a 5’10 player. He has incredible hands and if you want to know what type of player he is, just watch the CFB playoff game against Oklahoma. The Saints could lose Drew Brees this off-season. So if you play QB for the Saints next season, you need more weapons than Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara and a 32-year-old Jared Cook. Jefferson can come in and trigger defensive nightmares when they see all the high-quality receiving weapons they face.

25. Minnesota Vikings – Grant Delpit (S – LSU)

Yes, the Minnesota Vikings need CB help. However, you also need to think about the security position. Anthony Harris played very well for her last year, but he’s a UFA and may have paid off just outside the city. The Vikings need security that is outstanding in the running game so Harrison Smith can do what he does best and roam the entire field. There are concerns about Delpit’s game, but overall, pulling the trigger is hoping to hope you get it to the level it was at in 2018. The Vikings can try to address the CB position in Free Agency and hopefully move on to Xavier Rhodes, but they need to make sure they don’t forget the security position. Delpit in this Viking defense fits perfectly.

26. Miami Dolphins – Yetur Gross-Matos (EDGE – Penn State)

The dolphins mentioned two main needs on the offensive side of the ball earlier in this draft. Now they concentrate on the defensive side and choose a bull in Yetur Gross-Matos. It is incredibly long and as strong as an ox. For the Dolphins they need tone setters in the defense and Gross-Matos will be able to intervene and do so with its engine and toughness. Chris Grier tries to take advantage of all of these benefits and put together a nice puzzle that will take some time. Assets like Tua, Ruggs, and Gross-Matos put the edges together before you fill in the center of the puzzle. If the dolphins leave the first round with such a design, the puzzle may be over sooner rather than later.

27. Seattle Seahawks – Thaddeus Moss (TE – LSU)

At this point, I have come to terms with the fact that we have no idea what the Seahawks will do in the first round of the NFL draft. They’re taking players who just don’t see media designs, and I’m just going to give them players that make sense to me. Thaddeus Moss is currently not a favorite of the NFL draft media as a whole, but I’m a big fan of his game. He is a mule during the game and moves the players consistently back or puts them on the floor. He is fluid in and out of breaks and carries his weight for 250 pounds very well. He is also an incredibly talented recipient, which makes sense given the fact that his father is Randy Moss that ridiculous catches can look simple. The Seahawks appreciated the tight end position on this offensive, but they were unable to keep the boys healthy. Will Dissly has shown lightning bolts sometimes in the past two years, but they just can’t go into 2020 as number 1 with him. Moss gives them an immediate upgrade and would satisfy Russell Wilson’s plea for weapons around him. This is one of my favorites that fits into the entire design.

28. Baltimore Ravens – Laviska Shenault Jr. (WR – Colorado)

Laviska Shenault is a Swiss Army Knife type, but he’s not a gadget player who has come out in the past few years. First of all, Shenault is 6’2 / 220 and can do a 4.4 40-yard run at the NFL Combine. In addition, it is a well-rounded, broad receiver with first-class fishing skills. He has been deployed throughout the Colorado formation and has done everything from being widely deployed as an X receiver to guiding the wildcat. This fit makes too much sense for the Ravens. A speed / size combination with a large catch radius is exactly what the Ravens need for Lamar Jackson. It also offers enough versatility so that the ravens can continue to be extremely creative with their scheme and can further guess the defense. How much fun would it be to follow the Ravens offensive with Jackson, Shenault and Mark Ingram in the background?

29. Tennessee Titans – D’Andre Swift (RB – Georgia)

I will say that as carefully as possible. There’s no way the Tennessee Titans Derrick Henry cancels the contract he wants. While his game can dictate it, Henry had a total of 2,803 broadcasts from high school to that point in the NFL. A 26-year-old RB who has carried the ball as many times as Henry receives no more than the 6-year, $ 90 million contract that Ezekiel Elliott signed last season. (At least it shouldn’t be …) The Titans are a smart franchise and let Henry run in this scenario just to draw the best RB in the 2020 NFL draft: D’Andre Swift. Swift is the complete package as an RB … it is powerful, has a great breakout and has an incredible ability to change direction. His receptivity may be the best in class and his vision is excellent. The titans can switch from Henry to Swift and don’t lose momentum as an insult. Meanwhile, they are releasing this money to meet other needs through Free Agency.

30. Green Bay Packers – Kenneth Murray (LB – Oklahoma)

At the moment the packers have some question marks at Linebacker. Blake Martinez and BJ Goodson are UFAs, making Oren Burks the only one on the list. Martinez and Goodson are also not exactly all-pro LBs, so the packers could upgrade here. You add the fast LB from Oklahoma to place 30 here. Murray is an explosive athlete and has a great figure for the position. He is a secure attacker and has an incredible range. He would join Mike Pettine’s defense and be a valuable asset just outside the gates. The packers have different needs, but they will try to address them with their later tips and use the depth of this class …

31. San Francisco 49ers – Jeff Gladney (CB – TCU)

The 49ers from San Francisco go into 2020 with very little need. For this reason, they can look into the future with Richard Sherman with this selection and their life plan. Sherman certainly didn’t play well in the Super Bowl, but he was outstanding for most of the 2019 season. He is now 31 and the 49ers have to start finding a first-class replacement for him. Jeff Gladney can be just that … Gladney has enormous footwork and is more than fast enough to keep up with the receivers at NFC West. While Gladney can provide excellent coverage of men, he is best placed to report on zones where he can read and respond to the QB. He has the opportunity to start immediately and make contributions, but has not yet reached his upper limit. Thanks to the solid 49er defensive coach, Gladney could be a home game sooner rather than later. If the 49ers don’t corner this selection, look for them to trade back. The 49ers only had one overall win in the first four rounds.

32. Kansas City Chiefs – A.J. Terrell (CB – Clemson)

The Kansas City Chiefs have the best QB / HC combination in the NFL … that’s how they won this Super Bowl. However, your squad still has tons of holes. While Patrick Mahomes’ talent can make things look better on the offensive than they are, the Chiefs need help with defense. Since the chiefs at CB only have Charvarius Ward and Rashad Fenton under contract for 2020, this becomes a huge urgent need. AJ Terrell is an explosive athlete with a great understanding of how to play the position professionally. While he didn’t look particularly good in the national championship, he played phenomenally well throughout the CFB season. The chiefs occupy a position of need here with a great player.

Practice fast mock drafts with our free mock draft simulator >>

advertisement