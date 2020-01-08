advertisement

After the (highly rated) NFC wild card game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints Sunday, there is another controversy that is not about whether Vikings’ close end should have counted Kyle Rudolph for an offensive pass Catch his game in extra time (or even if Fox rules analyst Mike Pereira should have given an opinion there). Instead, it’s about what happened to the gloves that Rudolph used to catch. On Wednesday, @flamingbagofpoo tagged Rudolph in a Twitter post to let him know that someone had sold those gloves on eBay, and Rudolph replied that a media member had asked him to donate his gloves to a charity.

I saw that … it’s disappointing. A member of the media in the locker room asked after the game if he could have my gloves for charity, so of course I said, and I’ll even sign them for you! Well, he sold me on eBay 3 days later. Https://t.co/JCTO0OWM5n

– Kyle Rudolph (@ KyleRudolph82) January 8, 2020

And to make it clear that it was not someone I knew … not a local reporter I see daily or nationally. Locker room was a zoo, he asked for them, I said of course, and even offered to sign them … https://t.co/fCdU4RlhnP

– Kyle Rudolph (@ KyleRudolph82) January 8, 2020

As many noted in the responses to Rudolph, this appears to be unethical behavior on the part of the (unnamed) media member, especially since it does not appear to have been used for the stated purpose of a charity. And if this was a media member who got mementos on false pretenses and sold them for personal money, it’s extremely low. But even if this was for charity, the media member concerned handled it poorly on several levels; The correct procedure to get items for a charity is usually to go through the team’s PR department rather than addressing the players individually, and a charity should make it clear what the earnings from this listing look like.

However, there have been cases where media members have mistakenly taken memorabilia with them, including the Tom Brady Super Bowl jerseys that were salvaged in Mexico in 2017 by a recognized member of the international media. And with Rudolph’s second tweet, which indicates that it wasn’t someone he knew, there is also a chance that this wasn’t a media member at all, but someone else who managed to get access to the locker room. In any case, the guy who bought it tweeted from Rudolph and said he “would like to donate to a charity of your choice”:

@ KyleRudolph82 I am the guy who bought it. I’m happy to donate to a charity of your choice.

– Jason King (@ kingy1940) January 8, 2020

So there could still be a happy ending here. However, this is certainly not a good picture for the “media member” concerned.

