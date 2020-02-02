advertisement

Panthers qualify for PIAA State Wrestling Team Duals for the first time since 2009

FORT WASHINGTON – This time a year ago, the Quakertown wrestling team was not ready to compete with the big boys.

“We knew last year that it would probably not work out,” said Kyle Miller from Quakertown. “But we talked before this season about how we can do it if we work really hard. We needed a few younger people to stand up for us, and that was done, and everyone else just got better.

“It’s disappointing to lose this (last) game, but we’ll all go back to the (wrestling) room on Monday and head for Hershey. It’s really cool to make it to Hershey, and that we cannot forget and we must be ready. “

On Saturday, Miller and the Panthers suffered their first defeat this season when they dropped a 39:22 decision against Spring-Ford in the championship game of the PIAA District One Class 3A Dual Meet tournament at Upper Dublin High School.

The best-mated Panthers, who had qualified for the upcoming PIAA Class 3A State Dual Meet tournament in Hershey, were looking for their first title in the district team since 2009.

As for Spring-Ford, the Rams had lost in the championship game against Council Rock South in the last two seasons before leading Quakertown. The Golden Hawks with the second seed placed third in the Garnet Valley with the 13th seed between 67 and 12.

“We thought we could win and definitely didn’t come here to lose,” said Miller. “But you have to honor Spring-Ford a lot. They won some of the big matches and caught some of our boys and got big points. They are a really good team and they wrestled really well. “

Miller (120 pounds) and Jeremy McGuigan (285) had the lonely cases for the Panthers.

Miller, who increased his season record to 33-7, only took 20 seconds to record his fall over Aiden Phelan. McGuigan got his pin in 51 seconds and increased his season record to 35-6.

The difference was that the Rams fell four times and ran in only one place throughout the game.

“Spring-Ford won the first friendly games, and that seemed to really get them going, and then they did the rest of the way,” said Kurt Handel, Quakertown coach.

“Maybe it was the (big) stage that hurt our boys – we have to see it. But don’t take anything away from Spring-Ford. This team is a stronghold and they went out and did it.”

Final Results: Spring-Ford defeated Quakertown (bottom) 39: 22 for title 3a; believe christian defeated conwell-egan 54-21 for 2a title; cr south defeated the garnet valley with 67-12 for third place in 3a.

