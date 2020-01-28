advertisement

The KCCA FC is currently 4 points behind the leader Vipers SC. (PHOTO / File)

Uganda Premier League

Kyetume FC versus KCCA FC

Mighty Arena, Jinja

Tuesday 28-01-2020 at 4.30 p.m.

KCCA FC hopes to keep the pressure on the Vipers SC leaders when they face Kyetume FC on Tuesday.

The Kasasiros are four points behind the Venoms and know that there is no room for slippage if they want to maintain their pressure for a third consecutive title in the Ugandan Premier League (UPL).

In their last game, they beat Tooro United FC 1-0 at Lugogo to return to victory after losing to Bright Stars FC before.

Mike Mutebi’s team also beat CATIDA 2-0 at the Uganda Cup last week and will certainly have a winning touch.

With the departure of Allan Okello and the return of Mustafa Kizza, the club transfer sagas have now been sorted and they can focus on football on the field.

Speaking before the game, KCCA FC head coach Mike Mutebi anticipates a difficult encounter, but he hopes his team will leave with the win.

“We will approach the game as we approach another,” noted Mutebi.

“We are facing a team which struggles in terms of position but which is very good. They have very good experienced players who will surely give us problems.

“However, I’m sure my players know what to do and will get the job done.”

Saddam Juma resumed training with the first team of KCCA FC. The midfielder returns from a six-month layoff due to a knee injury. His timely return gives Mike Mutebi opportunities for creativity in the midfield and will have to scramble for a place on the team with Gift Ali, Kasozi Nicholas, Muzamiru Mutyaba and teens Steven Sserwadda and Kafumbe Joseph.

Kyetume is fighting a lot right now and is approaching a return to the second level with each week of play that goes by.

The Slaughters who named Jackson Mayanja as head coach late last year have yet to win a second-round game, losing twice and shooting the other.

In their last league game, they lost 1-0 to the police, a game that had to suffocate them as they conceded the goal deep in overtime.

They challenged Sansiro last week at the Uganda Cup and hope to gain momentum in the UPL on Tuesday.

Match facts

This will be the second meeting between the two parties with Kyetume having obtained a promotion to the next level last year.

The first meeting saw KCCA beat the Slaughters 5-2 at Lugogo.

KCCA FC have so far played a match against Proline FC among the newly promoted teams, winning 4-0 at the same time.

Kyetume has been winless in its last seven league games (D1 L6).

However, they have won two of their last five home games (D1 L2).

For KCCA FC, they have won four of their previous five league games while losing the other.

Far from home, the Kasasiros have won three of their last five games, losing the other two.

Tuesday’s other matches

-Mbarara City FC vs Vipers SC at 4 p.m.

-Police FC vs Proline FC at 4.30 p.m.

-Tooro United FC vs URA FC at 4.30 p.m.

-Onduparaka FC vs Busoga United FC at 4.30 p.m.

