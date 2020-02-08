advertisement

Action between Kyetume FC and URA FC at Mighty Arena in Jinja on Saturday. (PHOTO / URA FC)

Uganda Premier League

Kyetume FC 1-1 URA FC

Mighty Arena, Jinja

Saturday, 08-02-2020

Kyetume FC and URA FC played a 1-1 draw on Saturday at Mighty Arena in Jinja.

The local team, which had just won 1-0 at Proline last weekend, took the lead thanks to Robert Ssentongo who converted from the spot in 3 minutes.

They seemed calm and satisfied with their advance, keeping it until the break.

At the start of the second half, URA FC introduced Mikidad Ssenyonga to replace ineffective Michael Birungi with the goal of adding new legs to the attack.

Ssenyonga instantly forced Kyetume goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa to a head save fine.

However, Mutakubwa could not repeat his heroism when Saidi Kyeyune rushed into the back of the net with 17 minutes to play, drawing the level of the URA.

URA, which is the only unbeaten team in the second round, pushes for a winner who ultimately eludes them while Kyetume was firm to protect the points in hand.

The result is that URA FC remains 4th on the log with 34 points in 21 games while Kyetume leaves the relegation zone and now has 23 points.

In their next matches, Kyetume will be absent for the Kigezi Home Boys in the Uganda Cup before facing Mbarara City FC in the League.

For the URA FC, they welcome Nyamityobora to the Cup and then visit Busoga United FC in the League.

How the two teams started

Kyetume FC

Joel Mutakubwa, Benson Tahomera, Emmanuel Obwa, Charles Musoke, Johnathan Mugabi, Julius Lule, Rahmatah Kagimu, Denis Lubowa, Feni Ali, Robert Sentongo, Dan Bilikwalira.

URA FC

Alionzi Nafian, Mandela Asharaf, Majwega Brian, Mbowa Patrick, Nyakojo Brian, Sserubiri Ivan, Ojera Joackim, Kyeyune Said, Rwothomio Cromwel, Kagimu Shafiq, Birungi Michael.

The other match played on Saturday

-SC Villa 2-1 Proline FC

