Kwon Soon-woo prevailed against Milos Raonic 7: 6 (7: 4) 6: 7 (4: 7) 6: 4 and reached the quarter-finals of the New York Open, while Borna Coric left the Argentina Open.

Raonic advanced to the Australian Open before falling to eventual champion Novak Djokovic last month. However, the Canadian was stunned in New York on Wednesday.

Kwon survived 33 aces from Raonic when the South Korean prevailed after two hours and 25 minutes at the ATP 250 tournament during the week.

“I’m really happy to win a tough game against Raonic,” said Kwon during his interview on the pitch. “He played well. It was a great game.”

Next up for Kwon is either Kyle Edmund or Dominik Koepfer.

While Raonic said goodbye, the other seeds Ugo Humbert and Miomir Kecmanovic came out of the last 16.

The French fourth Humbert won 6-1 against Marcos Giron 6-0, the Serb with the sixth seed Kecmanovic defeated Paolo Lorenzi 6-3, 6-3, while Andreas Seppi Steve Johnson 7-6 (7: 4) 6: 3 defeated.

At the Argentina Open, Thiago Monteiro’s fourth Seed Coric was sent to pack – who won 6-4: 7-6 (8-6) in Buenos Aires.

Although Monteiro lost a match ball 6: 5 in the second set, he reached his first quarter-final at the ATP Tour level since 2018.

Pedro Sousa waits after happy loser Jozef Kovalik blames 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-5) on the clay courts.

Dusan Lajovic – the third seed – overtook qualifier Pedro Martinez 7: 6 (8: 6), 7: 6 (8: 6) and posed with Casper Ruud, who dismantled Roberto Carballes Baena 6: 1 and 6: 0, a quarter-finals on.