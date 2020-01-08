advertisement

DUBAI – The Kuwaiti government said Wednesday the state-run KUNA news agency had been hacked and this had resulted in an inaccurate report being issued saying US military forces in Kuwait would be imminently withdrawn.

Tareq al-Muzarem, head of the Kuwaiti government’s communications office, announced the hacking of KUNA in a statement on an official Twitter account.

KUNA said the false report of the withdrawal of US troops, which appeared on KUNA’s Twitter source, was not originated by the agency and was the result of a hacking. He did not say who could be blamed.

The initial report had said that the Kuwaiti defense minister had received a letter from a US commander saying US forces would withdraw from a camp in Kuwait in three days.

Iranian forces fired rockets at military bases that housed US troops in Iraq on Wednesday in retaliation for the US killing of an Iranian general, raising stakes in its conflict with Washington amid worries of wider Middle East war. . (Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Edmund Blair and Janet Lawrence)

