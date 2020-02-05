advertisement

If you’ve always thought Kurt Warner’s unlikely story – from grocer to NFL quarterback to Super Bowl champion to Pro Football Hall of Famer – would make a great movie, you’re right!

According to Brian Welk of TheWrap, Lionsgate is tracking the development of a film based on Warner’s life for the December 18, 2020 release. American Underdog: The story of Kurt Warner is written by David Aaron Cohen, who wrote the screenplay for the Friday Night Lights film together with directors Jon Erwin and Andrew Erwin. The Erwin brothers’ film I Still Believe will be released on March 13th. The casting for Warner and his wife Brenda has not yet been announced.

Warner started his NFL career as a no-name backup quarterback, who took over the then St for the injured Trent Green. Louis Rams. However, Warner led the Rams to a 13-3 record and Super Bowl championship this season in 1999. Two seasons later, the Rams had a 14-2 record behind Warner and lost the Super Bowl XXXVI against the New England Patriots.

Kurt Warner will be honored at the middle of the season opener on Sunday.

🎥 | @ Kurt13Warner’s story on the way to @ProFootballHOF. pic.twitter.com/Ft87Wfr0MP

– Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 6, 2017

Warner was hit by a larger number of hits in Mike Martz’s open offensive and was released by the Rams in 2004. After spending a year at the New York Giants as Eli Manning’s alleged mentor, Warner revived his career at the Arizona Cardinals, battling Matt Leinart for the quarterback spot in three seasons before finally winning the job and leading the team to the first Super Bowl , The Cardinals lost the Super Bowl XLIII 27-23 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Warner played another season and secured a playoff win over the Green Bay Packers, but hip injuries and strokes forced him to retire after the 2009 season. During his 12-year NFL career, Warner has more than 32,000 yards and 208 touchdowns, completed nearly 66 percent of his passes and won two NFL MVP awards. After his active career ended, he immediately began broadcasting and provided analysis for NFL Network and later for Westwood One for Monday Night Football radio broadcasts. Warner was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

During his active time and current career as a broadcaster, Warner’s strong religious belief was an important part of his history. That will also be the case for his film Biopic. The film is based on interviews with Warner and his memoirs All Things Possible: my story of faith, football and the first miracle season. Faith-based films such as “Miracles from Heaven”, “God is Not Dead”, “The Shack” and “Heaven is For Real” have found a wider audience in cinemas in recent years and have earned hundreds of millions of box office cash.

Lionsgate has been successful with faith-based films that work with the Kingdom Story Company, including the aforementioned I Still Believe, which is based on the story of Christian pop star Jeremy Camp. Now the studio hopes to reach sports fans by putting Warner’s story on the screen.

(TheWrap)

