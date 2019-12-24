advertisement

Rich Eisen did not appear to be the only NFL network broadcaster to receive harsh criticism from viewers on Saturday.

No, Kurt Warner had no trouble getting his Watsons and Winstons right. And given what we know about Warner and his beliefs, he will certainly not recommend viewers to play a drinking game with his mistakes on TV.

But the Hall of Famer experienced a lot of opposition in week 16 of the Bills Patriots game because the referees played a third quarter game in which New England receiver Julian Edelman clashed with Buffalo defender Jordan Poyer incorrectly designated as an arbitrator.

Here is the piece in question:

Julian Edelman with a blistering pickaxe game.

Classic patriots are moving! #DoYourJob pic.twitter.com/STUI93dP7n

– Dirty Sports (@TheDirtySports) December 21, 2019

Edelman was requested for an offensive passport disorder that prevented Poyer from reaching the patriots’ close end. Benjamin Watson caught a pass from Tom Brady who was going for a touchdown. Edelman also pretended to be injured (and admitted this after the game), passed out when colliding with Poyer, and may have tried to prevent the referees from flying a flag.

Watson’s score was blurred by the penalty. But Warner said he thought the wrong call had been made and Edelman had made no illegal choice for Poyer. This analysis sent the Twitter dogs to Warner.

Lol at Kurt Warner said he didn’t think the Edelman selection game was intentional

– Alex Dutkiewicz (@AlexDutkiewicz) December 21, 2019

Edelman runs a slant, bows his head, and sticks it in the defender’s chest to help Spring Watson. *

Kurt Warner: I’m not sure if it was a top game

lmao

-. (@thisisntxav) December 21, 2019

Let us be clear that Kurt Warner brings a lot of BS to the audience. Edelman has no intention of driving a route here. Its only purpose is to pick Poyer (and try to sell it with a false injury), and you can tell from Belichick’s reaction that it got caught. #BUFvsNE pic.twitter.com/OFu1S9eKbR

– MeRk (@ Merk256) December 21, 2019

Nowadays, many of us are often inclined to believe that some tweets indicate a tidal wave of opinions, which may only be a very vocal minority. During and after the game, however, Warner’s analysis on Twitter didn’t agree enough that he was forced to respond.

With love 4 that Edelman has not played a pick! All I’m going to say is watch Edelman’s eyes playing, then watch everyone else’s eyes and see every sun cover them!

– Kurt Warner (@ kurt13warner) December 22, 2019

But Warner didn’t just leave it there. In addition to a brief explanation of why Edelman did not deliver a top game and should therefore not be punished, Warner returned to his computer on Monday with a film about the game, a camera to record his analysis for Twitter followers and a pen to point to point out the key characters involved and their assignments in the game.

Roll the tape!

All right, there is a lot to say on Twitter about my call to this game in the @Patriots @ BuffaloBills game on Saturday and why I don’t think @ Edelman11 tried to pick the defender here … take a look and send me your expert opinions by usual !! pic.twitter.com/hX7SBblphB

– Kurt Warner (@ kurt13warner) December 23, 2019

The “grief” he received seems to have gotten a bit under Warner’s skin, measured by the “expert thought” at the end of this tweet and his sarcastic “love” in his previous post.

Fans may still disagree with Warner’s stance (especially if they think patriots cheat a lot and Edelman drives picks often), and the bottom line looks bad when Edelman’s poyer was hit on the lawn. But Warner’s statement that this is more of a “natural interference” in which Edelman’s path accidentally interferes with a defender appears to be valid if you watch where Poyer is lined up and don’t know if he falls behind or the game would continue.

Sure, Edelman knew that Watson’s path would lead behind him. And maybe he knew from film studies how Poyer would likely react to Edelman’s slash or Watson flare. It is also possible that Edelman has learned (or has been trained) not to look properly at the defender to choose. This is Warner’s explanation of why Edelman couldn’t have chosen to go on purpose.

Photo credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

But Warner probably has the benefit of the doubt here, doesn’t it? He’s probably seen more NFL crime films than any fan in his role as a studio and game analyst for NFL Network. Of course, Warner also watched hours of films in his twelve seasons as an NFL quarterback. During his career, he led some of the most creative offenses in recent league history with the St. Louis Rams and Arizona Cardinals. And these plans certainly included many selection games or natural friction.

However, do honor Warner for not alerting his critics. He could have answered with a comment “Hey, I think I know more about football than you”. Instead, he tried to educate the audience about what he saw in the play and how his experience informed him about what was going on.

But maybe next time he can hold his camera in landscape mode instead of standing upright in portrait mode? If you want to criticize Warner for anything, point it out!

