Lionsgate has the green light and is pursuing a biopic based on the life of the NFL Hall of Fame quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Kurt Warner from the author of “Friday Night Lights” and the directors, writers and production banners behind the belief-based hit . I can only imagine.”

“American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story” is the next film by the brothers Erwin, Jon Erwin and Andrew Erwin and their banner of the Kingdom Story Company. The film is being accelerated for Lionsgate production and is slated for release on December 18, 2020. The castings for the film are currently underway, including for the main actors Kurt Warner and his wife Brenda Warner.

American Underdog is Warner’s life story, from a young man in a supermarket and a freelance agent in the NFL to his two-time NFL MVP quarterback for the St. Louis Rams, the Arizona Cardinals and New York pursue giants.

Kingdom Story acquired Warner’s rights to life, and the screenplay by brothers Erwin and David Aaron Cohen is based on interviews with Warner and on his memoir “All Things Possible: My History of Faith, Football, and the First Wonder Season”.

The Erwin Brothers will stage and produce “American Underdog” for Kingdom together with their partner Kevin Downes. Warner and Brenda Warner will also produce together.

“For a long time I have dreamed of having a story that resembles many of my heroes, but as my journey got farther and farther away, I wondered why me? If I look back on this trip now, I think I can finally answer this question, ”Warner said in a statement. “I believe God took me on this journey to inspire others that your dreams can still come true no matter what life throws at you. I am very happy to work with Lionsgate and the Erwin Bros to bring this story to life on the big screen, hoping to never encourage anyone who sees it to stop believing in themselves and what God does can do with them! “

“Kurt lived the ultimate underdog story. It is one of perseverance, commitment and tenacity, but also one of the forces behind the scenes – his family and his faith – that led him to victory. His story is bigger than football and inspiring for dreamers everywhere and we look forward to getting started, ”the Erwin brothers said in a joint statement.

“American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story” is the third film that Lionsgate last year brought to life from Kingdom Story Company as part of a partnership to provide entertainment to an audience of faith at the event level. The studio will also release “I Still Believe,” a biopic about Christian music star Jeremy Camp, on March 13.

Previously, the Erwin Brothers worked with Lionsgate and sister company Roadside Attractions on “I Can Only Imagine”, which raised $ 83 million domestically with a budget of $ 7 million and became the fifth highest musical biography ever.

Jim Miller and Chelsea Kujawa will oversee the film for Lionsgate. Phil Strina was responsible for Lionsgate’s business and legal affairs.

