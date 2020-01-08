advertisement

Leeds Lorry Raid Gang sentenced to over £ 1.5m for theft

A gang from Leeds who had stolen goods worth over £ 1.5million in a series of truck robberies in the UK was sentenced to a total of 43 years in prison on 8 January, the West Yorkshire Police said. Two members of the John Kitchen and Kieran Marshall group were convicted in October 2017 of a raid on a jewelry store in downtown Leeds. Police released surveillance camera images showing that Marshall plunged a 4×4 into the Hymans Jewelers shop front, causing significant damage. The footage also shows Kitchen, who is armed with a sledgehammer and shoots through the shop window, the police said. The store’s security lock closes, causing Marshall to back up again to block him, knocking Kitchen down. Eight people were convicted of conspiracy to steal trucks in a killing spree between November 22, 2017 and May 23, 2018, although investigators believe a number of other people are involved, the police said in a press release. Inspector Mick Preston, who led the investigation, said: “The group is a highly productive criminal with a long, offensive history that has been a negative role model in its communities for several years. Photo credit: West Yorkshire Police via Storyful

advertisement