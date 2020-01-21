advertisement

Universal Pictures chose the rights to the TV series “Kung Fu” from the 70s as an option and will develop it as a feature film remake, directed by “John Wick” and filmmaker David Leitch from Deadpool 2, an individual with knowledge TheWrap told of the project.

David Carradine played in the original ABC series that ran from 1972 to 1975. Universal moves quickly to identify an author for the film.

Kelly McCormick and Leitch will produce with Stephen L’Hereaux for their universal-based 87North Productions. Ed Spielman, the creator of the TV series, will be an executive producer.

Matt Reilly, Executive Vice President of Production, will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Leitch and McCormick are represented by WME and Gang, Tire, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc.

The first appointment was to report the news of the project.

