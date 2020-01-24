advertisement

A visit to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” On Thursday evening was enough to convince Kumail Nanjiani to break his one-year ban on carbohydrates and refined sugar.

The “Big Sick” star almost broke the Internet in December when he posted a photo of his extremely torn body on Instagram, shocking fans who were used to looking like a normal person.

Nanjiani’s new body was developed thanks to an extremely strict training plan and diet to prepare for his upcoming role in Marvel Studios “The Eternals”. The goal was to add 20 pounds of muscle to transform the slim body of the 41-year-old comedian into superhero mode.

All of this discipline had to break at some point, right? Jimmy Kimmel and sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez were just the right people to get Nanjiani off protein shakes and “fun snacks” with sugar snap peas.

The late-night host literally dropped pieces of cake from the rafters and hovered around Nanjiani’s head while Guillermo took out a box of pizza.

“This is for me … can I have it?” Nanjiani asked with wide eyes before taking a bite of pizza. “I’m literally going to cry now. I’m not joking. I’m trembling.”

The executive producer of “Little America” ​​explained the origins of his now famous six-pack photo.

“It was the week before Christmas and I thought,” I don’t know if I’ll ever look that way again, “said Nanjiani.

“‘So I take a picture just so I have it.’ And as soon as I took the picture, I thought the world had to see it, so I was on the set shoot and just put it on my Instagram, “he said.” I checked it out an hour later was okay, some like, okay, cool. And then I check again and it exploded. I scrolled on my twitter and it was exactly like that, my torso, torso, torso, over and over again. It’s real to get out of control. “

The reactions to Nanjiani’s new body spread like wildfire, and much of it was positive: “I had all my aunts who sent me pictures of me like ‘So proud of you, my son,” “he said – but it did gave a kind of headline that he didn’t appreciate.

“The story I didn’t like, a lot of people took two photos side by side.” Can you believe THIS became THIS? “He said.” And it was just a photo of me a year and a half ago on the picture how I always looked. “Can you believe that garbage-killing sea monster has turned into this?” As if I had left a trace of slime behind? I looked normal! “

Thankfully, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s praise was enough to make him feel good about himself.

“He said:” Tight muscle is hard to reach, my brother. “He thinks my muscle is tight!”

Check out Nanjiani’s infamous shirtless Instagram photo below and watch the Kimmel video above.

View this post on Instagram

I never thought I would be one of those people wearing a thirsty nude shirt, but I worked too hard for too long, so we’re here. You either die as a hero or you live long enough to make yourself a bad guy. I found out a year ago that I would be at Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to change my look. I couldn’t have done it without the best coaches and nutritionists paid for by the world’s largest studio. I’m glad I look like that, but I also understand why I’ve never done it before. Without these resources and time, it would have been impossible. A big thank you to @grantrobertsfit, who worked with me at the beginning of the year and kept me informed of the real physical pain for months. Then, when we started shooting, a big thank you to @davidhigginslondon and his team (@ellispartridge, @thebeardypt, @tomcheesemanfitness) for training me almost every day and making me strong, smooth and injury free. I can almost touch my toes now. (And thanks for forcing me to cheat meals, David.) Matthews Street Catering for their delicious and healthy meals. Finally, @emilyvgordon has the biggest thanks for complaining and talking about just training and dieting over the past year. I promise that one day I will be interesting again. #thirstyshirtless (photo by @markupson.) (edit: I left out a very important person: @lancecallahan who trained me for 6 years and helped me build the foundation I could use to do this. Thank you !)

A post shared by @ kumailn on Dec 16, 2019 at 8:10 am PST

