Rookie Dominik Kubalik scored twice, and Jonathan Toews had a goal and an assist to lead the Chicago Blackhawks host to a 4-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night.

Goalkeeper Robin Lehner stopped 35 of 37 shots on his return from injury, as Chicago snatched a two-game loss to complete a four-match homestand with a 2-2 mark.

Anaheim has lost six of seven overall and three straight on the road. The Ducks fell to 6-14-2 away from the Honda Center as they opened a five-match road trip.

Kubalik’s pairing of goals in the second period was the difference. The striker now stands tied for the league lead in rookie goals after scoring 15 and 16 of the season. Both senior years were attacked – the first after Toews put Patrick Kane and the second from a long shot by Connor Murphy.

Kubalik’s goals came 8:01 apart and gave him five goals and eight points in his past five games. He narrowly missed an empty net in the close seconds in an attempt on his first hat trick.

Appearing for the first time since suffering a right knee injury in a Jan. 2 loss to Vancouver, Lehner looked sharp in his first start in four games, rebelling as Anaheim opened the scoring at 3: 37 of the first period.

Max Jones buried a feed from Ondrej Kase, passing Lehner, after a strong forehand over Murphy forced a turnover behind the net that created the opportunity.

Perseverance proved to be just as beneficial for the prediction of a foretaste in 8:13 of the first. Moments after hitting the post to miss an open net, Toews ended a rush by landing a shot into the five-hole of Ducks goalie John Gibson.

Rickard Rakell scored on an attack in 2:29 of the third to bring the Ducks within 3-2, but the Blackhawks responded with an Olli Maatta goal 90 seconds later in a blast from the inside inside the blue line.

Gibson, who stopped 29 of 33 hits, has missed four of his past five starts.

Kane has 10 points – including four goals and six assists – in a six-match hole.

Both clubs were 0-for-1 in the power play.

Chicago has beaten Anaheim in both meetings this season. The teams are set to wrap up the March 3 season series in agoikago.

