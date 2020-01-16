advertisement

China made its second orbital launch in 2020, orbiting the first test technology demonstration satellite for a 5G constellation called Yinhe-1. The launch took place on January 16 at 03:00 UTC with the Kuaizhou-1A (Y9) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center.

Also known as GS-SparkSat-03, the 227 kg Yinhe-1 satellite is operated by GalaxySpace, a Beijing-based communications satellite manufacturer. The Chinese company was founded in 2016 with the aim of mass-producing cost-effective, high-performance small satellites in agile and fast iterative development mode and to build the world’s leading LEO broadband satellite constellation with a global coverage with 5G communication network. The satellite offers a communication bandwidth of 10 Gbit / s.

The satellites are being developed in collaboration with the China Aerospace Science & Technology Corporation (CAST), the China Aerospace Science & Industry Corporation (CASIC) and the China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC).

The mission is to improve the network connectivity of all regions and individuals and to provide affordable, efficient and convenient broadband networks and services, while providing more accessible knowledge, more equal and more comprehensive information, easier and more convenient communication and more development opportunities for everyone.

The company’s core team consists of high-ranking experts from the Internet, the aerospace industry and scientific research institutions. With the strength of its research and development capabilities in the field of satellite technology as a foundation and in combination with Internet Thinking, GalaxySpace can offer users high quality Internet services and experiences.

The inexpensive and powerful small communication satellites developed by Galaxy Space are characterized by modular components, a lighter weight structure and intelligent and mass production. When the satellite with the Galaxy constellation approaches the end of its service life, the satellite automatically performs maneuvers and then burns out in the atmosphere.

The constellation will consist of up to 1,000 communication satellites, which will be used in earth orbits from 500 km to 1000 km and will seamlessly expand the terrestrial communication networks and cover all regions of land, oceans and sky. The constellation complies with 5G standards and enables users to quickly and flexibly access 5G networks with small, intelligent and inexpensive satellite terminals that are suitable for use in schools, private households, automobiles, airplanes and many other scenarios.

The small, smart, and affordable satellite terminal that works with the satellite communications system provides an economical, practical, stable, and convenient network that allows users to access the Internet efficiently at high speed. The user terminal is easy to install and use and can be individually adapted and optionally equipped with solar-powered expansion modules and AI voice control.

The services provided by GalaxySpace will help build infrastructure in remote rural areas of both developed and developing countries. Due to the scattered population distribution, some work, life, education or medical facilities have no or unstable access to the terrestrial network. Fast and convenient access to the satellite network effectively solves these problems and offers more options and security.

GalaxySpace offers 5G low-latency satellite network infrastructure and services for automobiles, planes, navigation systems, and long-distance land transportation. Small, smart, low-cost satellite terminals enable customers to quickly connect to the satellite communications network anytime, anywhere.

The service is based on a stable, secure and fast dedicated satellite communication network for locations that do not have access to terrestrial communication networks, including offices, R&D bases, production sites, institutions, control centers, observatories and other facilities with massive amounts of data. Uploading demand. It will provide satellite constellation and dedicated satellite network solutions to businesses and government customers around the world.

With the introduction of the 5G standards, the LEO communication satellite constellation offers worldwide space-based 5G services. transparently connects to the 5G terrestrial network so users can seamlessly switch between serving networks; Provides a backhaul path for 5G terrestrial base stations.

The new satellite constellation from Galaxy will offer fast and timely network provision or long-term access solutions to deal with regional disasters and temporary communication requirements. It will help telecommunications operators connect their remote terrestrial base stations in remote or remote areas, and the satellite terminal can meet network access requirements for scientific research, exploration, and other activities in extreme and harsh environments.

Via Galaxy, the satellite constellation, status and information from IoT networks can be accessed, monitored, transmitted and shared on a global scale in real time, seamlessly and securely.

As with previous Kuaizhou-1A launches, YInhe-1’s orbit was managed by Expace. Expace Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China Aerospace Science & Industry Corp., specializes in researching, developing, manufacturing, and marketing the Kuaizhou series launch vehicle to provide customers around the world with a cost-effective, reliable, and precise commercial Launcher service to offer world.

The Kuaizhou-1A is a reliable, high-precision, low-cost launch vehicle developed by the China Aerospace Science & Technology Corporation (CASIC) and marketed by the China Space Sanjiang Group Corporation (Expace).

The launcher can carry a payload of 200 kg in a sun-synchronous orbit of 700 km. It mainly offers the service of sending a small satellite into Low Earth Orbit (LEO) to domestic and international customers.

The vehicle is possible on the basis of the road-mobile missile DF-21, which adds two additional upper stages. There are no obvious differences between the KZ-1A (previously commercially available as FT-1 Feitian-1) and the KZ-1 launch vehicle.

However, the difference can be explained by the fact that the payload of the KZ-1 remains at the fourth fluid level, while the KZ-1A is used for several payloads.

The KZ-1A carrier rocket vehicle has a mobile carrier platform, an integrated power supply, test and start control functions, a target device and a temperature control function to transport vehicles from the technical customer service center to the starting point and to test and start the payload and the vehicle at a full temperature.

The KZ-1A launcher is 20 meters long, has a starting mass of 30 tons and a maximum diameter of 1.4 meters. The vehicle’s power is supplied by three solid-state motors and one liquid motor.

The solid propulsion system consists of three solid vehicle engines that deliver power during first stage flight, second stage flight, and third stage flight. All three full engines use a single fixed nozzle and only switch off when the propellant is used up.

The first stage motor has a diameter of 1.40 meters, a total mass of 16,621 kg, a burning time of 65 seconds and a pulse of 2,352 Ns / kg. The second stage motor has a diameter of 1.40 meters, a total mass of 8,686 kg, a burning time of 62 seconds and a pulse of 2,810 NS / kg. The third stage motor has a diameter of 1.20 meters, a total mass of 3183 kg, a burning time of 55 seconds and a pulse of 2850 NS / kg.

The vehicle can be used with two types of fairings with a diameter of 1.2 and 1.4 meters depending on the space required for the load to be encircled.

KZ-1A is launched from a mobile platform. The Mobile Launch Platform mainly includes transport and launch vehicles, test and fire control devices, target devices, etc.

The MLP transports the vehicle from the technology area to the start area and also offers temperature and environmental control of the payload, vehicle tests and start-up processes using power supply, test and fire control devices, target devices and temperature control devices integrated in the platform. The transport and carrier vehicle uses a semi-trailer, which is usually used to transport containers.

The usual start profile is to separate the first stage 1 minute and 23 seconds after the start. The second stage is disconnected 2 minutes and 21 seconds after the start and the panel is discarded 15 seconds after the second stage is separated.

The third stage fires after 192 seconds and ends 1 minute 32 seconds later. Three seconds after the third stage is separated, the fourth and final stages give the last kick into orbit with a burn time of 12 minutes and 45 seconds. The spacecraft are separated 17 minutes and 40 seconds after launch.

The first launch of the Kuaizhou-1A launcher orbited the Jilin Linye-1 forest satellite and two small CubeSats-2Us: the Xingyun Shiyan-1 and the Kaidun-1 “Caton-1”. The launch took place on January 9, 2017 in the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center.

The Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Ejin-Banner, a county in the Alashan League in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, was the first Chinese satellite launch center and is also known as the Shuang Cheng Tze launch center.

Jiuquan was originally used to launch scientific and recoverable satellites in medium or low Earth orbits with high inclinations. It is also the place from which all manned Chinese missions are launched.

The site includes a technical center, two launch complexes, a mission command and control center, a launch control center, fuel supply systems, tracking and communication systems, gas supply systems, weather forecasting systems and logistical support systems.

The launch complex LC-43, also known as the South Launch Site (SLS), is equipped with two launch pads: 91 and 94. Launch pad 91 is used for the manned program for launching the Long March-2F launch vehicle (Shenzhou and Shanghai) Tiangong ). Launch Pad 94 is used for unmanned orbital launches of the Long March-2C, Long March-2D and Long March-4C rockets.

Other launch areas at the launch site are used to launch the Kuaizhou, CZ-11 Chang Zheng-11 and other commercial / private solid fuel launchers.

The first orbital launch took place on April 24, 1970, when the CZ-1 Chang Zheng-1 rocket launched the first Chinese satellite, Dongfanghong-1 (04382 1970-034A).

