The South African National Parks (SANParks) have announced an encouraging start to 2020 for their campaign against poaching in the Kruger National Park (KNP).

SANParks CEO, Fundisile Mketeni, congratulated the Rangers, who managed to arrest seven suspected rhino poachers in the first nine days of the year.

The first group of three suspected poachers was arrested on January 2, 2020 in the Lower Sabie / Skukuza region of the park after an extensive day-long aftercare operation by the Rangers with the support of K9 and Air Wing Rapid Response Units.

A heavy hunting rifle, ammunition and poaching equipment were recovered during the contact, which took place just before the last daylight.

The second group of three suspects was arrested on January 7, 2020 by a joint Stolznek and Pretoriuskop Ranger team supported by K9 and Airwing rapid response support.

This group was in possession of a top-class hunting rifle, ammunition and poaching equipment.

In the third incident on Thursday, January 9, 2020, Rangers – again supported by K9 and Airwing Rapid Reaction Elements – managed to arrest a group of three suspected rhinoceros poachers after a protracted follow-up operation in the Tshokwane section of the United States Park.

Mketeni urged the communities to continue working with the authorities and providing information that could help win this campaign.

“These criminals live in our neighboring villages and we urge our neighbors to help us save jobs and create opportunities through tourism because people come to the park to see these great animals … and when we see them By losing the actions of these selfish individuals, we have won is no longer an attraction.

“We congratulate the entire SANParks team and thank you for your commitment, your obedience and your persistence. We wish you a successful 2020, ”concluded Mketeni.

All suspects were submitted to the SAPS for further investigation and will appear in court in due course.

