I was frustrated when I came out of “Underwater”: Here is a film with good production values, a great leading actress and a fantastic score, but it gets lost in figuring out which story it wanted to tell, that it completely forgot to make one Connect with the audience.

Norah (Kristen Stewart) has been under water for so long that she has lost all sense of time. (The press reports say she’s been there for thirty days, but the film doesn’t write anything about it.) She’s part of a mining team that was sent to drill deep into the Mariana Trench, and she lives with her companions in an ocean rig. Workers.

As she puts on her shoes, an apparent earthquake occurs that destroys the rig. You and the rest of the crew – Captain Lucien (Vincent Cassel), Emily (Jessica Henwick, “Iron Fist”), Smith (John Gallagher Jr.), Rodrigo (Mamoudou Athie, “Sorry for Your Loss”) and Paul (TJ Miller) – have to work out a plan to walk across the ocean floor and make it to a distant, abandoned rig hoping to use their communication equipment or to find escape pods back to the surface.

But when they set out for possible security, they find that it is not an earthquake that caused the destruction. You are not alone at the bottom of the ocean. There’s a school of mysterious, fearsome ghost-octopus-like creatures, and a big monster that won’t let anyone escape.

“Underwater” is not “alien” under the sea, although it desires to be desperate, from the close-up of Norah barefoot to walking around in her underwear (admittedly, there is a plausible reason for this) to the possible “baby” marine monster, that the crew captures at one point. However, the results seem like too little “alien” and too much “ad astra”, since an attempt is also made to briefly examine whether nature defends itself because man has gone too far.

The writers Brian Duffield (“Insurgent”) and Adam Cozad (“The Legend of Tarzan”) insert all the things they think make “Alien” heroine Ripley their icon. or any connection to someone who actually sees the film. Stewart is certainly a talented actress, but even she can’t breathe life into this would-be heroine. The failure of “Underwater” has more to do with the story or the lack of one than with her or one of her co-stars.

Where the story is missing, the sound and score are excellent. Sound designers Wayne Lemmer and Jack Whittaker create exquisite tension, especially in close-ups of Norah in their suit. Focusing on the sound of their breathing, from normal to intense, and the way the sound builds up in the rigs achieve what the story doesn’t, and create an atmosphere that the audience can immerse themselves in.

The score of Marco Beltrami (“Ford v. Ferrari”) and Brandon Roberts (“The Twilight Zone” 2019) increases the intensity and optimism at the right moment and increases the performance. The most impressive thing is that the environment is worked out and we feel like we are at the bottom of the ocean next to the actors.

Director William Eubank (“The Signal”) puts together the pieces of a good science fiction thriller, and the production itself is actually pretty impressive. There are a few moments when he puts us in their suits, and the angles and the view capture the claustrophobia the crew is experiencing at that moment.

The Eubanks’ failure to expand the ideas that could really frighten an audience disperses the intensity into a puddle of nothing. Far too many questions remain – why should a company hire so many people with a traumatic background and isolate them on the bottom of the ocean? Why are there only a handful of deep sea pressure suits? Why can the sea monster throw? – and too many separations of characters for the audience to gain a foothold or care about their survival.

“Underwater” tries to float past with the strength of its talented ensemble, but this ship has sunk.

The development of Kristen Stewart: From “Panic Room” to “Twilight” to “Underwater” (photos)

It’s hard to believe that Kristen Stewart never thought of becoming an actress as a young child. That changed when she was 8 when an agent saw her singing at a school Christmas party … and since then it has been a steady rise to international fame and fortune. With a French Oscar in her coat and the award of being the youngest actress ever honored at the New York Film Festival, her films have earned more than $ 4.3 billion worldwide. Here’s a look at Kristen Stewart’s development in the film.

“Security of Objects” (2001) After a non-speaking role in the Disney Channel series “The Thirteenth Year” and a walk-in part in “The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas”, Stewart appeared in the indie film “The Safety of Objects” as the tomboy daughter of a worried single mother played by Patricia Clarkson. IFC

“Panic Room” (2002) A year later, Stewart starred with Jodie Foster in “Panic Room,” a thriller about a divorced mother and her diabetic daughter, who are imprisoned in their new home by invading burglars. It was the first time that critics became aware of the talent of the 12-year-old and nominated her for her first Young Artist Award. Columbia

“Cold Creek Manor” (2003) Stewart was nominated for a performance in another thriller, “Cold Creek Manor,” for a Young Artist Award starring Sharon Stone and Dennis Quaid, with whom she shares a birthday in real life. Buena Vista

“Speak” (2004) Stewart played in this Lifetime / Showtime TV movie as a high school freshman who chooses not to speak after being raped. The New York Times says of her performance: “Ms. Stewart creates a persuasive character full of pain and turmoil – not an easy acting performance, because of the nature of the story she has only a limited number of lines.” show time

“Catch the Child” (2004) It was a very busy year for Stewart, who took her first lead role in the action comedy “Catch That Kid” when she was only 14. The film follows Maddy (Stewart), who starts a plan to rob a bank to pay for her father’s operation. 20th Century Fox

“Undertow” (2004) This psychological thriller tells the story of two boys fleeing their uncle and the interesting characters they meet on their journey. Stewart was again nominated for a Young Artist Award MGM

“Zathura: A Space Adventure” (2005) “Zathura” is based on the children’s book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg (who also wrote “Jumanji”) and is about two brothers who play a board game that teleports their house – with them and their sister Lisa (Stewart) inside – in space. Columbia

“In the Land of Women” (2007) Stewart turns blonde in this romantic drama as Adrian Brody’s love interest and Meg Ryan’s daughter. Warner Bros.

“The Cake Eaters” (2007) Mary Stuart Masterson made her directorial debut in this indie drama, in which Stewart played a young girl with a rare, untreatable illness that causes difficulty walking and speech disorders. 7-57 release

“Into the wild” (2007) Sean Penn directed Stewart as a young singer who had fallen in love with young adventurers (played by Emile Hirsch). Outstanding view

“The Yellow Handkerchief” (2008) In “The Yellow Handkerchief” after Hurricane Katrina Louisiana, Stewart played a troubled teen who ran away from her parents to run away with a geeky outcast played by Eddie Redmayne. Samuel Goldwyn Films

“What Just Happened” (2008) Stewart took on a cameo role in this satirical drama about the Hollywood machine, staged by Barry Levinson, in which Robert De Niro, Catherine Keener, Stanley Tucci, Sean Penn and his wife Robin Penn played the leading role. Magnolia pictures

“Twilight” (2008) The international success of the “Twilight” films has shot Stewart’s career into the stratosphere and asked enthusiastic teenagers around the world if you are Team Edward of Team Jacob? Or for those who are not familiar with the book on which it is based, do you like vampires or werewolves? summit

“Adventureland” (2009) Stewart starred with Jesse Eisenberg, Ryan Reynolds, Kristen Wiig and Bill Hader in the comedy drama set in a run-down Pennsylvania entertainment part in the summer of 1987. Miramax

“Welcome to the Rileys” (2010) James Gandolfini plays a broken-hearted man who loses both his daughter and his lover and ends up in a New Orleans strip club. There he meets Mallory (Stewart), a 16-year-old self-destructive stripper who relies on a father figure. target Movies

“The Runaways” (2010) Stewart plays the singer and musician Joan Jett in this biography about the formation of the rock band The Runaways from the 70s. Not only did she really play guitar in the film, she also sang and recorded a couple of Jett’s songs for the soundtrack. appearance

“Snow White and the Hunter” (2012) A sinister and grim retelling of the German fairy tale – actually Brothers Grimm – lets Stewart escape from her evil stepmother’s castle and flee into the forest, where Eric the Hunter (Chris Hemsworth) is on her trail. The film received two Oscar nominations and $ 396.6 million worldwide on a budget of $ 170 million. Universal

“Camp X-Ray” (2014) Stewart’s portrayal of a young soldier who is stationed at Guantanamo Bay Detention Center and befriends a man detained there has won two nominations: a Women Film Critics Circle Award and The Razzie Redeemer Award, which was given to a previous Razzie Winner who later became “a” respected artist. “ IFC

“Clouds from Sils Maria” (2014) Stewart received the Cesar Award for Best Supporting Actress at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival as a personal assistant to an established middle-aged actress (Juliette Binoche) who is sexually attracted to her. IFC

“Equals” (2015) This futuristic science fiction drama follows two young people (Stewart and Nicholas Hoult) diagnosed with a disease that restores human emotions in a dystopian world where they don’t exist. A24

“Cafe Society” (2016) Stewart made a journey back in time to Hollywood in the 1930s in the Woody Allen comedy, in which Steve Carell appeared as a powerful Hollywood agent and Jesse Eisenberg as his nephew from the Bronx. And of course he falls in love with Stewart. Lions gate

“Personal Shopper” (2016) Stewart was cheered for her appearance in this supernatural thriller about a personal shopper in Paris trying to communicate with her dead twin brother.

“Lizzie” (2018) Based on the true story of Lizzie Borden, who was accused and acquitted of having killed her father and stepmother with an ax in 1892, Stewart plays the housemaid in Borden’s house and Lizzie’s lover. Saban Films

“JT LeRoy” (2018) Based on the memory of “Girl Boy Girl: How I Became JT Leroy,” Stewart’s Savannah Knoop spends six years pretending to be Laura Alberts (played by Laura Dern), JT LeRoy. Universal

“Seberg” (2019) At the Venice Film Festival in 2019, “Seberg” reports that the FBI has targeted new wave film star Jean Seberg for their support of the Black Panthers. The wrap film critic calls Stewart’s performance: “What Stewart captures is above all the spark in Seberg’s eyes. She also knows how to turn this spark off, which adds additional heartache to the later scenes of a desperate, suicidal Sebergs.” Amazon

“Charlie’s Angels” (2019) In the third episode of the film series, which is based on the classic television series of the 70s and early 80s, Stewart is one of the new generations of angels at a private detective agency. Not surprisingly, she was cast as a wild, rebellious, unpredictable person from the group that, according to author, producer, and director Elizabeth Banks, is “definitely gay in the movie”. Sony

“Underwater” (2020) In this science fiction horror film, Stewart plays one of a crew of underwater researchers who struggle to survive an earthquake that devastates their ship. And what would a sci-fi film “under water” be without one or two creepy creatures? 20th Century Fox

It’s hard to believe that Kristen Stewart never thought of becoming an actress as a young child. That changed when she was 8 when an agent saw her singing at a school Christmas party … and since then it has been a steady rise to international fame and fortune. With a French Oscar in her coat and the award of being the youngest actress ever honored at the New York Film Festival, her films have earned more than $ 4.3 billion worldwide. Here’s a look at Kristen Stewart’s development in the film.

