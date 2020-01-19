advertisement

The self-proclaimed “cat” fanatic Kristen Bell announced during the Television Critics Association’s press tour on Sunday that she had never seen the recently released film adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, but wanted to see it twice in the cinema – once with her children and once with Mary Jane.

“I haven’t seen it yet. But I plan to see it twice: once with my kids because they really want to see it and once with my adult friends,” Bell said while paneling for their upcoming Apple TV + a joint smoked series “Central Park”.

Josh Gad asked if he could join in to experience Bell’s “adult” experience by watching the critically viewed Tom Hooper film, to which she replied: “100%”.

“I prepared everything, we just have to buy the tickets. And of course these have to be separate viewing experiences, ”she added with a laugh. “But I’m going to do it twice, sure.”

