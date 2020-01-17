advertisement

Chris Kreider scored a goal for the power play with 24.6 seconds left in the third period Thursday night as the New York Rangers trailed the New York Islanders 3-2 in Uniondale, N.Y.

Kreider again recovered a kick from Mika Zibanejad for the Rangers, who were in power play after a Derick Brassard check call.

Zibanejad and Tony DeAngelo also scored when the Rangers defeated their home rivals for the second time this week – the Rangers won 6-2 on Monday – and for the fourth time in five games overall. Goalie Alexandar Georgiev made 38 saves in his first Rangers-Islanders game at the Nassau Coliseum since March 10, 2015.

The Islanders scored Josh Bailey and Anthony Beauvillier, who have lost three of four (1-2-1). Goal Semyon Varlamov scored 25 defenses.

The Islanders took the lead at the last minute of the first period. Rangers defender Jacob Trouba defeated Tom Kuhnhackl of the island in a clearing pass provided by Kuhnhackl teammate Devon Toews. But Trouba couldn’t control it behind the Rangers net and Kuhnhackl grabbed the ball. His pass intended for Ross Johnston looked at Johnston’s bat at Bailey, whose shot sailed across Georgiev and remained in the net 50.3 seconds.

The Rangers tied the score on a chaotic power-play goal just outside the mid-point. Moments after Scott Mayfield was whistled for offense, Varlamov slowed down but could not stop a DeAngelo kick that could have been redirected by Kreider. Puku crawled behind Varlamov and Ryan Pulock tried to try and crush him, but Zibanejad grabbed a stick in the ball and put it into the net as Pulock unsuccessfully tried to clear it with his glove with 7:14 left.

The Rangers broke the equalizer early in the third period immediately after the Islanders nearly took the lead twice at the end of a power play created when DeAngelo was called for interference. Jordan Eberle had a shot from the top of the post and then made an errant return from Georgiev. DeAngelo came out of the penalty box, threw the ball to the edge and beat Varlamov for the unassisted goal in 4:16.

The Islanders tied the score just 11 seconds after a two-run penalty against Casey Cizikas (kick) and Rangers center Artemi Panarin (fancy). Beauvillier, coming out of the neutral zone, fired the ball into the net. Puck took a hard bounce off the back boards and headed back to Beauvillier, who never tried and hit a shot under Georgiev’s feet from the point-blank range and remained 7:20.

