A classic old tram rolls by as we drive down a treeless street towards the old town. The buildings we pass are covered with graffiti and many shops seem to be empty. Krakow is not as exciting or picturesque as my wife and I expected.

That changes immediately when we reach the main square (Rynek Gówny). We are amazed when we stare at the largest medieval market square in Europe, lined with pastel-colored town houses and collections of cafes and restaurants that spread out on the cobblestones. This postcard picture is perfect and a world away from Whistler.

Krakow is a wonderful introduction to Poland as it is one of the few major European cities to suffer greater damage during World War II. It was the capital of Poland until 1596 when Warsaw took over, and now it is the second largest (and most touristy) city in the country.

MAIN SQUARE

The main square is the social center of Kraków and the logical starting point for exploring this Renaissance-style fabric hall, the archways of which lead to stalls selling jewelry and all kinds of souvenirs.

In one corner of the square is the red brick Marienkirche with two towers of different heights and shapes. It’s not conventionally attractive, but go inside and you’ll find a sky-blue ceiling with gold stars, stained glass windows from the 14th century, patterned marble floors, and an exceptional altarpiece.

The main square is also a good place to watch the world go by. There are street musicians, horse-drawn carriages, flower vendors, pantomimes and happy crowds that draw your attention. We heard St. Mary’s trumpet every hour on the hour as we sipped our coffee. Later we visited the Rynek Underground Museum, an interactive panoramic archaeological museum on the medieval level of the city below the square.

THE CASTLE

The other main attraction is the impressive Wawel, the castle that dominates the city center. The Wawel, which has been the old place of power in Poland since AD ​​1000, is an extensive complex of historical buildings. People have lived here for about 5,000 years and built on the hill one by one, so there is no big plan. As we explore this jumble of palaces, chapels, cathedrals, pillared courtyards, armories, and crypts, all of which sit behind fortified walls, the lack of classic harmony becomes one of his endearing traits for me.

You can see Poland’s crown jewels in the treasury; the royal tombs and Russian murals in the cathedral; and the very decorative apartments and state art collections in the castle.

I can only recommend the recently reopened Czartoryski Museum, which is of course famous for its Leonardo da Vinci painting Lady with an ermineBut there are many more, including two works by Rembrandt.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS

Nearby Kazimierz brings the horrors of World War II home when Poland was under German occupation. A Jewish community that has existed here for almost 500 years has been wiped out, and memories of that time can be found in major sights such as the Old Synagogue and the Jewish Museum of Galicia. Today Kazimierz is making a comeback and is home to some of the craziest and most elegant independent shops, art galleries, bars and clubs in Kraków.

We cross the pedestrian bridge that spans the River Wisa and connects Kazimierz with Podgórze, and stop to admire the 10 sculptures of acrobats hanging on its arch. Podgórze was Krakow’s ghetto during World War II, in which 20,000 Jews were rounded up by the Nazis and forced into an area of ​​320 houses by a three-meter-high wall.

We see the impressive St. Joseph’s Church, which then works its way over to Heroes’ Square to see the 70 bronze chairs representing the furniture left on the street after the residents were rounded up in 1943 for the “final liquidation” of the ghetto ,

Most of them will know the name Oskar Schindler, the manufacturer whose story with the film has gained worldwide fame Schindlers List, The factory is now a museum with a deeply moving permanent exhibition that not only deals with Schindler’s role in rescuing 1,000 Jews from the ghetto, but also with the broader history of life in Krakow under Nazi occupation from 1939 to 1945.

EAT, DRINK AND CELEBRATE

Polish cuisine is not the best in the world, but we enjoyed the 650 year old restaurant Wierzynek. Look forward to an elegant ambience, decorative wooden ceilings and an excellent menu with dishes such as wild tartare and wild boar goulash. Then we eat an ice cream from Lody na Starowilnej, which has been offering a small selection of flavors for many years.

The nightlife in Krakow ranges from a stimulating evening with Fryderyk Chopin’s piano playing in the elegant 16th-century Bonerowski Palace to Tytano, an old tobacco factory with bars, restaurants and clubs. The high ceilings, the large roof windows and the unplastered masonry have been retained, so that there is a lot of atmosphere here.

Kraków is home to a small community of Canadians who can be contacted at www.internations.org/krakow-expats/canadians.

With the Krakow Tourist Card you can travel around the city on buses and trams for free and have free access to more than 30 museums in the city. The price for a three-day ticket is $ 42.

