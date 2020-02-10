advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Program Director Tab Baldwin said Ateneo’s Angelo Kouame is just one of the many names that are considered to be Gilas Pilipinas naturalized players.

“I think the key term is that we’re trying to build a pool of naturalized players,” he said on Sunday evening shortly after training the pool at the Meralco Gym in Ortigas.

advertisement

Aside from Kouame, Ginebra Import Justin Brownlee, and San Miguel Reinforcement, Chris McCullough’s name has long been the main candidate for the successor to Andray Blatche in the news round.

“There are many names,” said Baldwin.

“Many of them are currently not public,” he added. “There is no real reason to publish them because we don’t know what the outcome will be. We don’t want to prejudge and create problems where there are no problems.”

Baldwin emphasized that the goal of targeting multiple players is to work around availability issues when Gilas Pilipinas takes action.

Kouame, who comes from the Ivory Coast, could be one of the cogs in this machine that puts such an obstacle in the way.

“With the new Fiba setup, it will always be a challenge to ensure the availability of professional players – whether they’re NBA or against Europe or anywhere else in the world,” he added.

“Ange would give us the opportunity to have a man who is virtually available until he becomes a professional,” said the former Gilas mentor.

The House’s deputy speaker, Robbie Puno, who also serves as the vice chair of Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, filed Law No. 5951 last January, which attempts to make Kouame a Filipino citizen.

The 20-year-old centipede helped the Blue Eagles to three UAAP titles and has expressed interest in representing the Philippines.

“There are many complications with the naturalized player these days. However, we want to have multiple players to choose from, ”said Baldwin.

“We hope that we can take care of these problems step by step,” he added.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, please contact us.

advertisement