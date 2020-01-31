advertisement

A recent article by Kotaku criticized the game Journey to the Savage Planet because the title uses the word “Savage”, which is offensive because the word has been used derogantly for certain races in the past.

Journey to the Savage Planet is the first game from Typhoon, a newly founded studio founded by former members of the development teams Far Cry 4 and Assassins Creed. The game is a colorful first person adventure game in which the player explores and researches the title “Savage Planet” to determine whether or not it can accommodate a human population. The game was generally well received, and Kotaku even praised the game’s “crazy humor and colors, short length, and focus on adventure and exploration,” saying that “it was an explosion to play”.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b0aHf3gp-9I (/ embed)

advertisement

Despite the praise for the game, Kotaku published an article on January 29 entitled “The Trip to the Wild Planet is Fun, but please stop using that word.” The writer Paul Tamayo makes a criminal statement about the use of the word “wild” and explains that the word “wild” has a long tradition to justify violent behavior by colonialists.

“In any case, Journey to the Savage Planet is flawed, but it’s still fun, and that’s definitely all I have to say about it. Bye.

I’m just having fun. I will be real with you. My eyes rolled straight out of my head as I read the title of this game when the 2018 Game Awards were released. I know I sound like a damp blanket, but just listen to me. The word savage has long been used to justify violent behavior by colonizers.

This story didn’t start with the journey to the wild planet. That’s not new. “

Tamayo is now trying to rationalize his projection of complex historical political and social narratives onto an unrelated video game by referring to the word’s “weighty history” and claiming that this story is “racist as f -“:

“Put the dictionary down. Hands where I can see them Is the word wildly offensive by nature? Technically no. But the word “wild” has an important story. And look, much of this story is racist like F ***.

Here are Cliff’s comments on how this happened in the world: To justify the devastating effects of colonization, it was crucial for the United States to call the aborigines primitive savages:

“The tribes of the Indians who lived in this country were wild savages. Leaving them in their land meant leaving the country in a wilderness.”

Regarding Kotaku’s previous preview of Journey to the Savage Planet, in which Kotaku asked Typhoon about the “implications of using the word Savage,” Tamayo admits that he does not believe Typhoon “deliberately wipes the history of the word,” notes but that he cannot personally make the distinction between the definition of the word and its historical use:

“As early as March 2019, Kotaku asked Typhoon Studios to include the word” Savage “in their title. They replied with:

“Our use of the word” wild “is an adjective to describe this lively, mysterious and funny world and is in no way used as a noun aimed at a group of individuals or creatures in our game. We hope that the players of this will enjoy exciting space adventures when we launch early next year and look forward to continuing on our path to creating positive and rich gaming experiences for all players. ”

You know what? I believe you. I don’t think they deliberately delete the history of the word. In this game you do not kill aliens and do not drive them into camps or the like. But every time the game calls me a “pioneer” or “colonizer” it is difficult for me to call myself a harmless “hardy har har” joke. I still overwhelm life on this planet in the hope that I can collect enough tidbits in the name of exploration and progress. “

Tamayo then realizes that an “emotional purchase,” which Alex Hutchinson of Typhoon refers to, “does a little differently if the story describes some of us as savages.”

Alex Hutchinson, co-founder and creative director of Typhoon Studios, explained how he saw the game as an “emotional purchase” when speaking to Game Informer about his approach to the game:

“For me these days, it’s not just that you have a specific idea for the game you want to make. Rather, you have design principles that you want to keep. We sell something that you basically buy on emotion. It doesn’t solve anything Need for you. It doesn’t cure illness. And it’s not a business decision like, “Oh, I need it every day, but you made it cheaper.” We’re a purely emotional purchase, so we have to have something that has a strong taste and different from what there is and trying to get an emotional beat with people. On the design side, I want exploration and systemic exploration to be a function that allows the player to make their own stories as good as possible tell stories and laze around with the things we have created. “

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gsMIL7jAYtc (/ embed)

Tamayo would comment on this letter and then point out that he also has problems with Columbus Day.

“I don’t want Journey to the Savage Planet to have a moving message at every turn, but according to Hutchinson, the game should have a” tone of some kind of early science fiction of hope. “But it’s worth asking whose hope we talk.

Man, some of my favorite games are about colonizing something in one way or another. I admit it. I love exploration games. But like many people out there, I can have fun with a genre that I love and be critical of it. Wild concept, I know.

I’m not going to die because of the title of this game or the lack of conviction in the story. As I said, this is not new. I even thought the game was pretty funny!

But this “emotional purchase” that Hutchinson speaks of is a little different when history describes some of us as savages – Columbus Day is still a national day. “

In conclusion, he describes the title of the game as an “error”.

“There are much bigger problems right now, but do me a favor, Typhoon Studios: take two for your mistake.”

YouTuber YellowFlash would strain Tamayo’s comments: “This is nothing new for Kotaku, where they are using their game review as a kind of political platform.”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3r6oNfW3Jss (/ embed)

(Visited 280 times, visited 280 times today)

advertisement