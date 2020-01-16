advertisement

The radio operator Mark Wallengren, who has been with KOST-FM / 103.5 since 1985, and Ted Ziegenbusch, who has worked at the transmitter for several decades since its foundation in 1982, were both abruptly released on Wednesday by the transmitter based in Burbank.

“I have some important news,” Wallengren announced via a Facebook video that was shot in a LAX bar on Thursday morning. A pint of modelo with lime and a salted rim stood on the counter. “I didn’t know, but yesterday, at 7:00 am last night, I realized – or was told – that I was doing my last show at KOST 103.5 after 35 years.

“And let me tell you what an incredible ride,” he continued. “What an incredible journey, what incredible memories I have. I was allowed to work there, start a family, travel around the world and make friends with incredible friends like you. And that’s over.

“But I want to say that even though I wasn’t able to say goodbye on the radio, or you know having some sort of retirement thing, it’s okay. It’s a crazy thing.”

Ziegenbusch also announced on Facebook that he had also “retired” from the broadcaster. He was the moderator of his late-night love songs program from 1982 to 2000, which he had left for three years in the mid-2000s, and was involved in various roles from 2009 to Wednesday.

“I was the last remaining member of the original KOST on-air staff, who was hired back in 1982, and worked at KOST until January 15, 2020,” wrote Ziegenbusch. “It was a wonderful trip!”

Ted Ziegenbusch, a long-time radio personality at KOST-FM, was released on Wednesday together with Mark Wallengren from KOST. He was seen here in 2013, along with Mike Sakellarides of 94.7 The WAVE (left) and Lindy Thurrell, owner and director of the Academy of Radio & Television Broadcasting, during a memorial service for Gary Lycan, the long-time radio columnist from Orange County Register.

The broadcaster is owned by iHeartRadio, which has announced plans to move employees, mainly layoffs, to broadcasters across the country. This comes from a corporate note that employees received on the online radio news site AllAccess.com.

Angel Aristone, executive vice president of communications at iHeartMedia, said in an email that she couldn’t comment on certain on-air talent or markets, but made a general statement about the layoffs this week.

“We are modernizing our company to take advantage of the significant investments in new technologies and to adapt our operating structure to the technology-based companies in which we now operate,” she wrote. “This is another step in the successful transformation of the company as a cross-platform media company of the 21st century. We are convinced that this is vital for our future. It continues our dynamic and contributes to our competitiveness, our effectiveness and efficiency in all important areas.

“During such a transition, it is expected that there will be a shift in jobs – depending on location and function – but the number is relatively small given our total number of employees, 12,500. However, we recognize that the loss of a job is significant. we take this responsibility seriously and have been thoughtful about it. “

KOST describes itself as a feel-good channel for Los Angeles, but fans of Wallengren and Ziegenbusch’s social media didn’t feel like they heard on Thursday that their long-time radio friend had disappeared.

“I’m completely devastated,” wrote Rebecca Fleming in a commentary on Wallengren’s Facebook video. “You must be kidding me. An end to an era (and) not to say goodbye. I feel like I’ve lost a family member.”

“Thank you for the countless hours and shifts you came in for!” Wrote Kristan Rios on Ziegenbusch’s Facebook announcement. “We will miss your soft golden voice Ted Goat Bush! You will be remembered! “

Former colleagues and L.A. radio friends were also disappointed with the news.

“Forgive my language, but that’s absolutely (beep),” tweeted former KROQ co-moderator Gene “Bean” Baxter from England, to whom he switched after resigning in November. “@MarkWallengren is on Mount Rushmore by @ KOST1035fm and deserves a lot more.”

Wallengren replied: “Gene, you, my friend, are missing. I am touched that you even thought about getting involved. Do you have a vacant room? “

Wallengren mentioned in his video that a silver lining was for the unexpected news that he could spend more time with his parents, who are in their 90s. By afternoon he had posted an update on Facebook with photos of him and his mother in snowy Santa Fe, N.M.

