SEOUL, South Korea – Two South Korean fans receive compensation for the cost of the tickets and the so-called “mental agony” because Cristiano Ronaldo did not appear in a preparatory exhibition in Seoul last July. It’s just the beginning, a Seoul-based lawyer said Wednesday.

The organizers of the exhibition between the Italian giant Juventus and an all-star team from the K-League announced that Ronaldo would play for at least 45 minutes. But the Portuguese star stayed on the bench throughout the game, angering the 65,000 spectators.

A court in Incheon, west of Seoul, ordered Tuesday that The Fasta paid out 371,000 won ($ 465) to the two fans.

Korean lawyer Kim Kwang-sam says the company is facing further legal action from disgruntled fans. “There are 87 people who have filed a lawsuit with the Seoul Central District Court,” Kim said, referring to football fans claiming 950,000 won ($ 799). everyone. “The crowd will be bigger this time.”

The organizers did not respond to requests for comments.

The failure of Ronaldo, which coach Mauricio Sarri declared as muscle fatigue after an exhibition in China 48 hours earlier after the game, led to a verbal conflict between the South Korean K-League and Juventus. The Italian club arrived too late to play at the stadium, delaying the kick-off by almost an hour.

“For fans in South Korea, Ronaldo’s appearance is not just a contract, but a trust in Juventus with 121 years of rich history,” said the K-League in a statement last year. “The fans expected Juventus to provide an explanation and a sincere apology to discredit the trust so easily, but the Juventus Club even gave up its last hope.

“If Ronaldo couldn’t play,” the statement said, “it would be an obvious delusion to include Ronaldo on the starting list as a substitute.”

