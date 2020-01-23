advertisement

Jason Hong was only 23 when he left home in South Korea to join 325,000 Korean soldiers who fought as allies with American troops during the Vietnam War.

When Hong and other members of his Blue Dragon naval infantry division left the battlefield in 1969, his hearing was damaged by hearing bombs that exploded a heartbeat away for two years. And these hearing problems have only gotten worse since Hong was 75 and lives in Cerritos.

Half a century later, Hong could get help with the treatments and expensive hearing aids he needs when a new federal law that contenders from Southern California congresses come into force. MEP Gil Cisneros, D-Yorba Linda, presented his law on the long overdue Korean-American Vietnam Allies on Thursday, also known as the Korean-American VALOR law.

The bill would give the estimated 3,000 Korean immigrants who fought in the Vietnam War and became naturalized US citizens access to the same medical care that other American veterans receive through the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“We have to do it right,” said Cisneros on Thursday, January 23, when he presented the bill during a press conference at the Korean American Federation of Los Angeles.

Cisneros is a U.S. Navy veteran and the son of an Army veteran. He told the crowd of several dozen Korean Americans, many of whom were wearing “Vietnam War Veteran” baseball caps, that his father had post-traumatic stress disorder and the effects of exposure to Agent Orange, a chemical used by the US military in Vietnam. But unlike those who were in the crowd Thursday, Cisneros said his father had access to Virginia doctors who specialize in treating these two difficult conditions.

“I’ve heard from many of my Korean-American Vietnam veterans that change is needed,” said Cisneros, who represents parts of the Orange, Los Angeles, and San Bernardino counties, a district that includes an estimated 700 Korean-American veterans who are could claim coverage under the new bill. “Today we are taking the first step to achieve this.”

Koreans were the second largest contingent of foreign soldiers defending South Vietnam, only behind the United States. More than 5,000 Korean soldiers were killed and nearly 11,000 injured during the conflict. This comes from data from the non-profit organization Korean American Veterans of the Vietnam War.

According to Judy Chu, D-Pasadena, one of six House members who supported the law, the U.S. government has yet to officially recognize these veterans for their efforts in Vietnam.

“This is wrong,” said Chu. “Not only because it denies them recognition for their services and victims, but also because it denies them the basic health care that we offer to other veterans.”

Since these 3,000 veterans are now US citizens, the South Korean government has limited support, said Kim Wan-joong of the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Los Angeles. This includes a monthly veteran grant of around $ 250 and the right to be buried in a South Korean national cemetery. Otherwise, said Wan-joong, they are on their own in the United States.

“These veterans are caught in a difficult situation,” said MP Jimmy Gomez, D-Los Angeles, who also sponsors the bill.

Yoon Chang, who fought as a Korean ally in the Vietnam War in 1969, said he was lucky to be in good health when he was 72. However, the Anaheim resident said that many of his Korean-American veterans now living in Orange County suffer from PTSD, depression, and other chronic problems as a direct result of their time in the Vietnam War.

“It is very expensive,” he said through a translator. “And the VA is the best place for care.”

There is still no official estimate of how much it would cost to implement the Korean-American VALOR Act or HR 5590. The Congress Budget Office will calculate this number when the bill is in the legislative process. The Cisneros office therefore refused to speculate.

However, if the government spends an average of $ 10,000 per veteran and year on medical care, providing coverage for an additional 3,000 veterans could add about $ 30 million a year. This is just over 1% of the VA’s annual budget of $ 220 billion.

Cisneros said he knew his bill could open the door to health requests from other Allied veterans who have become US citizens – such as Filipino American soldiers from the Vietnam War or Saudi Arabian soldiers from the Gulf War. However, he noted that such a move is not without precedent. Veterans who have fought for the United States’ European allies during World War I and II are already receiving medical care from the VA.

“Korean-American Vietnam veterans have always had their backs,” said Cisneros. “Now it’s time for us to have hers.”

Hong said the bill gave him hope that he could finally properly address his hearing problem.

One day, hopefully in many years, Hong said he even dreams of being buried in a United States National Cemetery.

