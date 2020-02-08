advertisement

India’s Koneru Humpy opened her campaign in the Cairns Cup chess tournament by beating American teen Carissa Yip, while world champion Ju Wenjun shared her honors here on Saturday in her first round.

Dronavalli Harika, the other Indian in the fight, was tied in 47 moves by Katernya Lango from Russia.

Humpy and Dzagnide are the first leaders after winning in the first round.

Humpy, the current world chess master, was surprised when the young American made her choice for the Indian defense of the king. However, she showed the value of experience by ruthlessly taking advantage of a positional mistake to win in 50 moves.

The other winner of the day was Nana Dzagnidze, who prevailed against last year’s winner Valentina Gunina on the 15th move.

The other two games between Mariya Muzychuk and the recently crowned world champion Ju Wenjun as well as Alexandra Kosteniuk and Irina Krush were a draw.

Humpy meets Muzychuk with black stones in the second round, while Dzagnidze takes on Harika with black stones.

The 10-player tournament ends on February 17th.

Results: First round: Koneru Humpy (India) defeated Carissa Yip; Maria Muzychuk drew Ju Wenjun; Katernya Lagno (Russia) drew Dronavalli Harika; Nana Dzagnidze defeated Valentina Gunina (Russia); Alexandra Kosteniuk (Russia) drew Irina Krush (USA).

