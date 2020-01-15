advertisement

Numbers or records are rarely important for India’s captain Virat Kohli. But on Wednesday, he was glad to have won the International Cricket Council (ICC) Spirit of the Cricket Award for his heartwarming gesture to ask fans not to boo Steve Smith during the World Cup last year.

“What happened the moment I was awarded was very natural. I never planned. I could feel what the individual had to feel after coming out of such a time. Taking advantage of someone else’s emotions wasn’t right. I just stood up for it. It wasn’t about making anything out of it, ”Kohli said on the sidelines of the Audi Q8 launch.

It started with Kohli’s oval gesture, signaling the excited Indian fans and asking them to stop booing Steve Smith, who came back after last summer’s ball manipulation episode. Kohli later said to the media: “I felt bad and would not like the same thing to happen to me.”

Kohli remembered this incident and said: “It is also a representation of who we are as people, who we are as a nation. It is important to look at things properly. For our fans, for me as captain of the team, that was not the right message. I was glad that the ICC recognized that. It is also up to people to remember that our thinking should be right in everything they do. “

Virat Kohli has been named test skipper and ODI team of the year. – Shayan Acharya

Kohli was also happy to be named test skipper and ODI team of the year. “I used to look forward to these things when I was younger, a kind of recognition on a global scale, but now I’ve realized that it’s an appreciation for what you do. For me, it’s not something I want I am happy or that I am pursuing, but this is a question of respect. For me, respect is more important than numbers and achievements or things that are materialistic in sport.

“When the process is recognized by the whole brotherhood, you feel like you are doing something right as a brotherhood. It is what drives me and it is only an appreciation of it. From this point of view, I feel good that the ICC has recognized this. “

As a captain, Kohli believes that it is important to give young people space to identify their talents. “Sometimes we judge someone in their early years too critically and I don’t want the youngsters in the team to go through this. Everyone should be given space to see who they are …”

