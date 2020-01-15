advertisement

Virat Kohli has promised to “rethink” his tactic after battling again for fourth place in the stroke order as part of a punitive ODI loss to Australia.

Aaron Finch and David Warner dominated when Australia celebrated a 10 wicket win with 12.2 overs at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

A miserable start to the three-game series resulted in India’s captain Kohli being caught and bowled by Adam Zampa for 16 minutes, shortly after hitting the spinner six times.

Kohli is the world’s number one batsman in 50-over format, but 16 is in fact his highest score from fourth place in the order as part of a terrible seven-innings series that goes back to January 2015.

“We have had this discussion many times in the past,” Kohli, who dropped the order after Rohit Sharma’s return, told Star Sports.

“Because of the way K.L. Rahul played the eyelash, we tried to integrate him into the eyelash lineup.

“Still, I think it wasn’t quite going in our direction when I was fighting number four, so we probably have to think about it.

“All in all, it’s about giving opportunities to some people, and you will never know if this works or not if you don’t try.

“It is very easy to work with a template and follow it without interruption. I think people need to relax and not panic, I can experiment a little and sometimes fail.

“You lose games here and there, but this was one of the days when it didn’t work out.”

Rahul (47) put Shikhar Dhawan (74) on 121 for the second wicket, but his dismissal was the turning point for Australia’s bowler when India quickly dropped to 164-5.

Warner (128 out of 112 balls) and Finch (110 out of 114) had an unforgettable day with the highest opening score in an ODI against India and left the host a lot to think about before the second game Rajkot on Friday.

“It’s just a bad day in the office,” Dhawan added. “We played well against the West Indies before. As a team, we support each other and don’t focus too much on defeat.”

“They played really well. We also had a little bit of bad luck, as a few rough edges here and there they didn’t go into hand.

“When KL got out, we were planning acceleration at that time and these four gates, which we had lost, we lost the momentum.

“From there we had 300 runs in our sights, and because of the loss of gates, we got fewer gates on this type of gate. In bowling we couldn’t take gates and they played us out. It’s the captain’s choice (where he hits )). “

