Former Pakistani wicket keeper batsman Moin Khan believes that Indian skipper Virat Kohli is the only batsman among the current generation who is destined to break many more records and become a legend.

The former test skipper, who ended his international career in the 2004 home series against India, complained that the quality of batsmen and bowlers had deteriorated compared to the 1980s and 1990s.

“I see Kohli as the only one of the current generation of batsmen who is destined to break many records and become a legend,” he said on the Gsports show on the GTV news channel.

Khan, however, was disappointed with the quality of the cricketers in the current Pakistani team.

“I look at the Pakistani team and we lack game winners or game changes like in the 80s or 90s. When I was on the team they were so many winners and we all knew that someone would do it that day. That was great. “

The former chief selector and Pakistani team manager complained that Pakistan cricket lagged behind Indian cricket due to lack of game winners.

“I owe Mahindra Singh Dhoni for changing the face of Indian cricket. He really turned her over and saw what Saurav Ganguly had started. That is why India has so many top players and strong banks, ”he said.

Khan also criticized Pakistani head coach and chief executive Misbah-ul-Haq for assuming dual responsibility.

“In our cricket culture, which differs from other nations, this experiment doesn’t work. Imagine a player’s state of mind in the locker room. When he tells the head coach something about his game or his private life, what the players do, he has to think twice about it, because the head coach is also the main voter, ”he said.

Khan said that when he was the Pakistani team’s manager and chief selector prior to the 2015 World Cup, former CEO Najam Sethi also offered him the post of head coach.

“Sethi Sahib said do all three jobs but I said thank you because I knew it wouldn’t work in our culture and I think it’s too much of a burden for one person. As a manager, you can afford to be the primary selector since you are part of the tour selection committee. But Misbah should have refused, and I think he will reverse his decision later, ”he said.

He also criticized Misbah’s indecisiveness as head coach and head selector, saying that this violates Pakistani cricket and is slowing down player development.

“Look, when I was a manager, I saw how undecided Misbah can be, and I was surprised when the board offered him two key positions that require strong and quick decisions,” he said.

Khan also complained about the treatment of former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

“You can’t imagine that anywhere else. It was sad and inappropriate. He was not only released as a captain in all three formats, but also released as a player,” he said.

“Sarfaraz joins this team at all times and they removed him when he became a good and confident leader and became more secure and mature. I hope you recognize your mistake and bring it back because even as a player, his performance was so bad that she should have dropped it. “

