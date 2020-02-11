advertisement

Florida rapper Kodak Black let fans know that he always focuses on his music. The imprisoned hip-hop artist shared lyrics from behind bars.

Key facts: This week, KB published its pages on social networks to show its subscribers that it had rap bars in mind.

See this post on Instagram

advertisement

Kodak Black talks about prison .. new rhymes to come? . . (Peep # SOHH.com every hour for the latest news!) #SOHHNews #HipHop #RapNews #MustRead #MusicNews # 50Cent #Drake #LilWayne #KodakBlack #CashMoney #Future #YoungThug #NickiMinaj #CardiB #MigKiOFFVO #Quavo #NipseyHussle #JAYZ #LilUziVert #KodakBlack

A message shared by SOHH (@sohhdotcom) on February 10, 2020 at 12:14 pm PST

Key details: KB recently visited the Internet and delivered a handful of messages referring to his living conditions in prison.

Keep telling these truths… @ KodakBlack1k #FreeKodak #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/VmTk1bAupd

– SOHH (@sohh) February 5, 2020

Wait, there is more: According to recent information, a lawyer has mobilized to get involved in the life status of blacks behind bars.

Kodak Black’s mother pleaded. On Wednesday, Marlene Simmons organized a press conference alongside the famous lawyer Benjamin Crump, the lawyer who represented the family of Trayvon Martin in their case against the murderer George Zimmerman. Simmons told reporters that she is increasingly concerned about Kodak’s safety, as he claims to have been subjected to continuous abuse while he was behind bars. (Complex)

Before you leave: Recently, Black’s social media pages shared a disturbing message about his life in prison.

See this post on Instagram

Kodak Black releases a prison update and says that the guards are “strategically killing” him. . (Peep # SOHH.com every hour for the latest news!) #SOHHNews #HipHop #RapNews #MustRead #MusicNews # 50Cent #Drake #LilWayne #KodakBlack #CashMoney #Future #YoungThug #NickiMinaj #CardiB #MigKiOFFVO #Quavo #NipseyHussle #JAYZ #LilUziVert #KodakBlack

A post shared by SOHH (@sohhdotcom) on January 16, 2020 at 11:35 am PST

The post Kodak Black Teases Fire Rhymes From Behind Bars: “When the dog is out, the cats are gone” appeared first.

advertisement