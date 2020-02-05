advertisement

Florida rapper Kodak Black continues to keep people informed of his whereabouts. The imprisoned rap host shared his state of mind behind bars with unexpected tweets.

Key facts: KB went to Twitter on Wednesday and posted a handful of posts referring to his prison conditions.

Keep telling these truths… @ KodakBlack1k #FreeKodak #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/VmTk1bAupd

– SOHH (@sohh) February 5, 2020

On a related note: According to recent information, a lawyer has mobilized to get involved in the life status of blacks behind bars.

Kodak Black’s mother pleaded. On Wednesday, Marlene Simmons organized a press conference alongside the famous lawyer Benjamin Crump, the lawyer who represented the family of Trayvon Martin in their case against the murderer George Zimmerman. Simmons told reporters that she is increasingly concerned about Kodak’s safety, as he claims to have been subjected to continuous abuse while he was behind bars. (Complex)

Wait, there is more: Recently, Black’s Instagram page shared a disturbing message about his life in prison.

Kodak Black releases a prison update and says that the guards are "strategically killing" him.

A post shared by SOHH (@sohhdotcom) on January 16, 2020 at 11:35 am PST

Before you leave: Recently, Black’s Sniper Gang Apparel’s social media pages have encouraged subscribers to keep sending them messages.

Keep them letters coming. They mean the world to Yak. #JusticeForKodak #FreeKodak

A post shared by Sniper Gang Apparel (@snipergangapparel) January 8, 2020 at 10:06 am PST

The Kodak Black post talks from behind bars: “I’m Finna Get Off This S ** t!” Appeared first.

