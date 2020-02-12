Florida rapper Kodak Black puts great respect on Gucci ManeThe name even if he is behind bars. The hip-hop star managed to greet Guwop on the day of his birth.
Key facts: On Wednesday, KB hit Instagram to celebrate Gucci’s 40th anniversary.
Kodak Black wishes Gucci Mane a happy birthday @ KodakBlack1k @ gucci1017 pic.twitter.com/azNliMl6Hb
– SOHH (@sohh) February 12, 2020
Key details: Gucci’s wife Keyshia Ka’oir also went online to mark his birth day.
See this post on Instagram
HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful husband ass @ laflare1017 !!! I just want to thank God for you !! Sensational!! Such an incredible man! You are my everything and every day is your day! I will always respond to you, make sure you are happy, well taken care of, fed, fdd and most of all loved! U is the perfect husband for me and i love you so much baby !!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY #MrDavis
Wait, there is more: Guwop has been busy recently pushing fans to label aspiring artists worthy of a million dollar record deal.
See this post on Instagram
Drop @ if you are ready to sign for a mill !!
See this post on Instagram
Who is the hottest? tag em
See this post on Instagram
Tag the next millionaire
Before you leave: In mid-January 2020, the rap star Asian doll revealed that she had asked Gucci Mane to release her from her label.
I feel I owe the truth to my fans, so here it is, I asked GUCCI MANE TO RELEASE ME FROM 1017 AT COUPLE DAYS AGO & HE SAID “OKAY” IM OFFICIALLY AN INDEPENDENT ARTIST thanks alamo records / Eskimo Records for the opportunity but I’m no longer in my offer. THANK GOD
– Asian doll (@AsianDaBrattt) January 17, 2020
The post Kodak Black + Keyshia Ka’oir Shout Out Gucci Mane on the occasion of its 40th anniversary: “My Fine A ** Husband” appeared first.