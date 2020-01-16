advertisement

Florida rapper Kodak Black is expressed. The hip-hop artist spoke out about his living conditions and his mistreatment behind bars.

Key facts: On Thursday, Black’s Instagram page shared a disturbing message about his prison status.

Kodak Black releases a prison update and says that the guards are "strategically killing" him.

A post shared by SOHH (@sohhdotcom) on January 16, 2020 at 11:35 am PST

Key details: Recently, Black’s Sniper Gang Apparel’s social media pages have encouraged subscribers to keep sending them messages.

Keep them letters coming. They mean the world to Yak. #JusticeForKodak #FreeKodak

A post shared by Sniper Gang Apparel (@snipergangapparel) January 8, 2020 at 10:06 am PST

Wait, there is more: In December 2019, KB released their unexpected single “Harriet”.

Before you leave: Recently, a message was posted on Kodak’s Instagram page detailing the horrific physical abuse he suffered in prison.

Kodak Black says he was laced and beaten in #FREEKODAK prison.

A message shared by SOHH (@sohhdotcom) on December 14, 2019 at 12:20 p.m. PST

