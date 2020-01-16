Florida rapper Kodak Black is expressed. The hip-hop artist spoke out about his living conditions and his mistreatment behind bars.
Key facts: On Thursday, Black’s Instagram page shared a disturbing message about his prison status.
Kodak Black releases a prison update and says that the guards are "strategically killing" him.
Key details: Recently, Black’s Sniper Gang Apparel’s social media pages have encouraged subscribers to keep sending them messages.
Keep them letters coming. They mean the world to Yak. #JusticeForKodak #FreeKodak
Wait, there is more: In December 2019, KB released their unexpected single “Harriet”.
Before you leave: Recently, a message was posted on Kodak’s Instagram page detailing the horrific physical abuse he suffered in prison.
Kodak Black says he was laced and beaten in prison.
