The other night at Kochi, a new Korean restaurant in Hell’s Kitchen, I decided to conduct an experiment. Dinner only consists of a tasting menu: nine dishes, mostly skewers, from chef Sungchul Shim, who worked at Per Se and Neta. At seventy-five dollars, it seemed, compared to similar offerings, at an unusually reasonable price – half, for example, of the kebab tasting menu at Torien, a new spinoff from a famous Tokyo yakitori bar. And yet, my server pushed, so gently, a handful of high-priced supplements: osetra caviar, black truffles, plain, Wagyu beef. Were they necessary? Was it a tasting menu of one hundred and fifty dollars masquerading as seventy-five dollars? Was I in danger of being sucked into a marketing ploy? I would find out, refusing them all on my first visit, then coming back and pretending to be a big player.

A bowl of pine and potato milk soup can be topped with osetra caviar, which is topped with gold leaf and tiny flowers for an additional charge. Photograph by Janelle Jones for The New Yorker

I am delighted to share my findings with you. The gable and potato milk soup completely engulfed the caviar (fifteen dollars more) – not to mention the fact that by the time a chef had carefully crushed the fish eggs in the small bowl (and applied, with tweezers, wicks of gold leaf and a tiny flower, torn from a tiny stem), the otherwise fantastic soup, pleasantly warm on my first visit, had become cold.

The first time I had the slow-cooked chicken terrine, I was deeply impressed by the slices of raw cremini mushrooms that covered the meat. They were terribly earthy, delicate and sweet. I thought it would be a shame to master them with shaved black truffle (seventeen dollars) and, on my second visit, the restaurant seemed to have come to the same conclusion; the supplement was no longer on the menu.

Kochi cocktails, from left to right: Every Shade of Gold, with vodka, golden kiwi and Korean muscat; When Gin Sings, with gin and ginseng with black pepper; Heungbu and Noblu, with rye and kumquat. Photograph by Janelle Jones for The New Yorker

I admit that the Wagyu beef is obscurely rich, that the fat sizzles on your tongue before melting like butter. During my second meal in Kochi, he took the place of a sirloin patty which had been served in pieces, like a kebab, on a skewer; the glittering, mottled Wagyu slices (forty-three dollars) were, without a doubt, more memorable. And yet the comparison seemed almost theoretical – because the most convincing part of the dish was, again, a relatively standard mushroom, this time a royal trumpet. Carved into fantastically juicy, almost creamy segments, it resists magnificently the char of binchotan grill and a spicy mash of black garlic and chestnut.

Throughout the meal, I found myself re-evaluating ingredients that I had just considered prosaic. The mackerel, so often oily and frankly fishy, ​​was fluffy and fleshy, crowned with curly leeks and served on top of sticky Japanese eggplants in a yuzu and makgeolli vinaigrette, a cloudy Korean rice wine. Yellowtail, this sushi bar reserve, has become quite exciting – cut into fatty, sweet and pure-tasting squares, combined with a tiger milk pie (a Peruvian-style citrus marinade), a dribble gochujang and a salad of tiny crisp cucumber and shredded radish half-moons as thin as confetti.

Most dishes take the form of skewers, which impale everything from raw tail flounder to grilled rib-eye steak, sweet potato and brass gratin. All are prepared in a small kitchen in the kitchen behind the bar.Photograph by Janelle Jones for The New Yorker

Would it be hyperbolic to say that the revelation that perilla (a Korean cousin of Japanese shiso) makes a sensational kimchi is more precious to me than a hundred solid lobes? Maybe, but I would be happy to eat uni once a year and kimchi perilla every morning with rice for breakfast. In Kochi, kimchi was a garnish on a skewer of bo ssäm, for which the pork belly was cooked for fourteen hours. That said, of all the supplements, the uni, offered with a bowl of bibimbap, made the most sense, turning the sticky mixture of rice with soy butter, candied anchovies and spicy pollock eggs into something supple and pudding.

Clockwise from bottom left: grilled branzino skewer; Heungbu and Noblu cocktail; bo-ssäm skewer garnished with perilla kimchi; yellowtail skewer; pine and potato milk soup; mushroom skewer with trumpets and trumpets; skewer of sweet potato gratin and sunchoke. Photograph by Janelle Jones for The New Yorker

If thirteen dollars burn a hole in your pocket, I would recommend this particular markup. The heart of Kochi’s appeal, however, is Shim’s ability not only to offer luxury, but to coax it out of the ordinary. The menu is partly inspired by Korean royal court cuisine, a multi-course style eaten by the ruling family during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), which was sumptuous but nutritious and healthy. Without the supplements, Kochi’s menu is opulent but also sober, forgiving for everyday life. (The tasting menu starts at $ 75.) ♦

