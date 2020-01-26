advertisement

Kobe Bryant’s last Instagram post before his tragic death congratulated LeBron James for being number 2 on the NBA leaderboard of all time.

Eyewitnesses say the helicopter was heard before it crashed and went up in flames, killing everyone on board.

But fans have flocked to social media to pay respect to one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

He was third in the NBA scorer list, only behind Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

35-year-old James scored 29 points in the LA Lakers’ 1:10 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, reaching 33,655 career points, 12 more than Bryant.

After doing that, Kobe congratulated James on his overtaking maneuver and showed all the classes he showed as a player.

After overtaking Kobe, James said he was “just happy to be talking to him” and confirmed his belief that Kobe was “one of the best basketball players of all time”.

Top 10 of all NBA goal scorers

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – 38,387 Karl Malone – 36,928 LeBron James – 33,655 Kobe Bryant – 33,643 Michael Jordan – 32,292 Dirk Nowitzki – 31,560 Wilt Chamberlain – 31,419 Shaquille O’Neal – 28,596 Moses Malone – 27.409 Elvin Hayes – 27,313

After this absolute tragedy, the legend of LeBron James will surely grow and his legacy in basketball, in America and around the world will surely cast an even more powerful shadow.

RIP a true legend and a role model.

