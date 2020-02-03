advertisement

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Lakers’ first game since Kobe Bryant’s death was the second most regular season NBA game on ESPN.

Friday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers had an average of 4.41 million viewers.

The only show that has been surpassed since ESPN resumed NBA reporting in 2002-2003 was a game between the Lakers and Houston Rockets in January 2003 in which the first matchup between Shaquille O’Neal and Yao Ming ( 4.88 million) took place.

According to Nielsen, the Bryant Pregame ceremony had an average of 5.23 million viewers. The audience peaked at 6.07 million between 10:45 p.m. and 11 p.m. Eastern, that was the end of the ceremony and the start of the game.

For comparison, a game between Houston and the Denver Nuggets that was played in a similar period last year had an average of 1.6 million viewers.

The prelude “Hoop Streams”, which was streamed between 9:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. and 10 p.m. Eastern – had a record 2.4 million views, according to the network. The show is streamed on ESPN.com and its app as well as on Twitter and YouTube.

