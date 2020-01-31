advertisement

When Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash, he left an estimated $ 600 million in earnings, according to Forbes Magazine.

There are investments in companies, real estate and other worldly things.

At the bottom of the list are the Granity Studios, which by nature are not a high-earning outfit. But here, Bryant’s brilliant mind was heavily invested. One of the projects Bryant has worked on after retiring is to inspire and motivate.

advertisement

Granity produced “Dear Basketball”, a short animated film that won an Oscar for Bryant in 2018. The winning film tells of Bryant himself when he talked about basketball’s dedication and the reasons why he knew it was time to stay out of the field. There is an invitation to honor Bryant by watching the award-winning film on DearBasketball.com.

———

Bryant, who said he likes to tell stories, is said to be planning to make his appearance on Broadway with a dream production of “Dear Basketball” for the world stage.

The legendary NBA icon, now celebrated as the greatest player of all time, has never been content to teach brilliant ways and lessons to improve the game and humanity overall.

Suddenly packages, mostly on YouTube, of Bryant’s interviews and personal projections have appeared to help and make this a better and more successful world to live in.

———

Here are the golden tips from Bryant’s beautiful mind:

“Have the mentality of a champion and work everyone out.

“Be the best of what you can be.

“Learn from your mistakes, don’t stop.

“Protect your dreams, let them stay pure.

“Follow your passion, have a strong goal and make it crystal clear.

“Focus on one thing, be the best you can be.

“Be committed and help people get the best out of what they can be.

“Never stop in the middle, only in the end will there be peace”

In this brilliant poem “Dear basketball” Byant said: “You asked for my goings-on, I gave you my heart.”

Kobe always tried to help and motivate. He had never intended to stop and stop.

Rest in peace now, amazing master.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, please contact us.

advertisement